[SBS Star] "I Trained at JYP & SM and They..." KISS OF LIFE NATTY Says She Thanks JOY·BAMBAM·NICHKHUN
Published 2023.12.12 14:45 Updated 2023.12.12 14:46 View Count
K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE's member NATTY expressed her gratitude to JOY of girl group Red Velvet, BAMBAM of boy group GOT7 and NICHKHUN of boy group 2PM. 

On December 10 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Love Game', NATTY and her group member BELLE made a guest appearance. 

While speaking with the host Park So-hyun, NATTY mentioned her past as a trainee at JYP Entertainment. 

"When I was at JYP Entertainment, I was well taken care of. Ever since I was little, BAMBAM and NICHKHUN took such amazing care of me. There was this one time when I performed at 'The MAMA Awards' in Thailand, and back then, BAMBAM and NICHKHUN really touched my heart. They introduced me to the audience so well. I felt really grateful for that." 

After that, she also talked about her time at SM Entertainment, "Before I got into JYP Entertainment, I actually trained at SM Entertainment for a bit. At that time, I shared a dorm with JOY. During our current album promotions, I happened to bump into JOY at a music show recording studio." 

She continued, "JOY was like, 'I'm so proud of you!' and showered me with lots of other warm words. We even filmed a dance challenge together. Even after we were done with the challenge, she sent me many texts. I couldn't thank her enough." 
NATTY
Then, Park So-hyun said, "It sounds like you've gone through a lot before you made your debut as a member of KISS OF LIFE. You were a contestant of two survival audition shows as well, weren't you? I remember seeing you on 'SIXTEEN' and 'Idol School'." 

NATTY nodded and stated, "Yeah, but I filmed the first one―'SIXTEEN'―when I was young, so being part of it was just super fun for me. But I felt greatly pressured when I was filming the second one―'Idol School', because a specific image of me had already formed in everyone's heads at that time, so I felt like I always had to live up to their expectations. I was stressed out about being constantly ranked as well." 

She then revealed what helped her push through, "I wanted to give everything up a bunch of times, but I loved the feelings that I got when I was on stage. I kept reminding myself of that incredible feeling that I got being on stage to push through the hard times." 
NATTY
NATTY first appeared on TV as a contestant of JYP Entertainment's survival audition show 'SIXTEEN' in 2014. 

After failing to make her debut on 'SIXTEEN', she left JYP Entertainment and participated in another survival audition show 'Idol School', where she also failed to make her debut. 

Then in May 2020, NATTY released her solo debut single 'NINETEEN', and made her official group debut as part of KISS OF LIFE in July 2023. 
NATTY
(Credit= 'kissoflife_s2' '_imyour_joy' 'bambamxabyss' 'khunsta0624' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지