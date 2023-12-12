뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Cried Every Day" Park So Dam Recalls the Difficult Period She Faced While Battling Cancer
Actress Park So Dam opened up about her battle with papillary thyroid cancer.

Park So Dam and Seo In Guk of TVING's upcoming television series 'Death's Game' guested on the December 11 episode of Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show.

When Cho Hyun-ah asked Park So Dam what was the most challenging part of her battle with papillary thyroid cancer, Park So Dam said, "My voice was gone for a while."
Park So Dam went on, "It took me eight months to recover my regular voice. Honestly, it hasn't been a while since I felt okay. Until I reached this state, I had been trying to recover and get back on track as soon as possible."

"I was having a hard time at the start of the 'Death's Game' filming. I cried every day when I got home from filming.", she recalled; Seo In Guk, surprised, said he did not know that Park So Dam cried every day while filming with him.

Park So Dam said, "I didn't want to cause any trouble to everyone involved, the director who trusted me enough to cast me, all the crew members, and the other actors, so I tried to act like everything was fine. But sometimes, it was physically hard to keep going. I thought that I was okay enough to do this project. But when the filming began, I wasn't okay, and it was hard to accept that. I remember crying while thinking, 'Am I really okay?'."
The actress then assured everyone that she was doing well and had made much progress in the past few months.

"After trying to show everyone that I was okay when I wasn't for a while, I couldn't tell if I was really feeling okay. But lately, people have been saying to me things like, 'You look so relaxed lately.', 'You seem to be in a good state.', a lot. I've become so much better physically and mentally that now I can confidently say that I'm doing well and that everything is getting better.", said the actress.

Park So Dam continued, "There are still so many things I have yet to experience. Since the surgery, I've been thinking about that a lot. 'From now on, I'll live my life to the fullest. I'll try to have more fun.', I think I had that thought when I woke up from anesthesia."
Meanwhile, Park So Dam revealed that she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in 2021 and underwent surgery.
 

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
