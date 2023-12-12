[SBS Star] "It's Just that..." Jessica Shares Why It Took 6 Years to Release Her New Music

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Jessica revealed why it took as long as six years to drop her new music.On December 11, news outlet My Daily published Jessica's recent interview online.During the interview, Jessica expressed her excitement about releasing 'Beep Beep', which is her first album since 2017."It's truly amazing how quickly time passes. I can't believe that it's been six years already. I'd carefully considered what kind of music would be most suitable for me. Then, I eventually came to the conclusion that the songs in 'Beep Beep' were something that suit me the best right at this time. I truly love all the songs in it."Afterward, Jessica detailed why it took her so long, "Honestly, I didn't mean to take six years to release new music. I've consistently worked on my album, but the timing was bad. I initially prepared myself to release an album with a different title track before, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented me from getting it out into the world. Then, I became too busy with my work in China."The K-pop star continued, "Yes, I was quite disappointed about not being able to release the music at that time. However, I didn't want to rush anything and drop something when I didn't feel like I was ready. I wanted my new album to be as perfect as possible when I had done collecting all the songs that touched my heart."She carried on, "Every time my fans would ask me, 'When's your new album coming out?' I kept telling that it was going to come out soon. But since my album didn't come out for years, they stopped believing my words at one point," then chuckled."I'm just really happy now that I can finally tell them, 'It's out!' I'm not the kind of person who would release new music simply because it had been too long. I wouldn't release it if I'm not 100 percent satisfied with it. I love this album and I feel great about the release," she added with a proud smile.'Beep Beep', consisting of six tracks, was released on November 22.(Credit= Coridel Entertainment)(SBS Star)