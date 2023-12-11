[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares that 'Wooga Family' Friendship Would Not Have Even Started Without BTS V

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun shared that the friendship between himself, V of K-pop boy group BTS, singer Peakboy, actors Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik―'Wooga Family', would not have even started without V.On December 8, Park Seo Jun and producer Na Young-seok were seen throwing a surprise birthday party for V.When V entered a room with foods that they brought and banners on the wall celebrating his birthday, he smiled ear to ear.After celebrating the special moment, they all sat on the couch and reminisced about some of the memorable moments together.While doing so, Park Seo Jun stated, "I would like to thank you for something, actually. Our 'Wooga Family' friendship wouldn't have existed if it weren't for you, V. You brought us together."He explained to Na Young-seok, "We met on the set of 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', but we're not near the same age. I'm 7 years older than he is. Despite the age difference, he approached me in such a friendly way."With a shy smile, V responded, "Well, yes. I did text him first. I wanted to learn acting skills from him. It seemed like he very much liked the fact that I approached him before he did though. He really started adoring me from that day, and taught me a lot of stuff too."Then, Park Seo Jun said that there was another thing for which he wanted to express his gratitude to V for."I renovated the house I currently live in. It took four months to finish. I intentionally scheduled the renovation to fall on the days that I would be out of Korea for overseas shooting, but the shooting ended much faster than it was initially planned.""Since V lived only five minutes away from me, I asked, 'Will it be okay if I crash at your apartment for like two months?' He was like, 'Of course!' without hesitating at all. Thanks to V, I didn't have to pay for a hotel for two full months.""There were times when only his parents were at his place. Even at those times when V wasn't around, I often had lunch or dinner with them. I felt like I was part of a scene in a drama movie or something then," he added.V commented, "I'm also grateful to Seo Jun. Thank you for treating me like a same-aged friend, although you're seven years older than I am."To this, Na Young-seok joked, "He might be treating you like that because you're a global superstar," and Park Seo Jun playfully responded, "Oh, you got me there. There's certainly a little bit of that reason in the way I treat him!"(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube, 'thv' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)