[SBS Star] Lee Jung Eun Says Yoo Yeon Seok's Chilling Portrayal of a Serial Killer Surprised Her

On December 11, Lee Jung Eun had an interview with a news outlet about the release of tvN's television series 'A Bloody Lucky Day' part two.
'A Bloody Lucky Day', based on a webcomic, starts with 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), an ordinary taxi driver picking up a passenger 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok) as he offers a generous sum of money to go to a faraway place; the horrifying ride begins as 'Oh Taek' discovers that his passenger is a serial killer.
The actress talked about her character 'Hwang Soon-kyu', saying, "When I received the script for 'A Bloody Lucky Day', I immediately knew that the character was meant to be the father of the victim, not the mother."
"She spoke differently than a conventional grieving mother. 'Hwang Soon-kyu' visits, investigates and conducts money transactions. I eagerly accepted the role without considering how much screen time I would get because I liked her cold, daring, and rational side. Her active handling of the situation resonated with me more than the typical portrayal of mothers in similar situations, which is often merely crying."
"It was interesting. It seemed he enjoyed playing the villain, with a strong desire to take on a new challenge as an actor. I felt the same way when acting in OCN's drama 'Hell Is Other People'. I guess actors tend to get drawn to such intense characters.", she added.
(SBS Star)