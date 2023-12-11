[SBS Star] Lee Jung Eun Says Yoo Yeon Seok's Chilling Portrayal of a Serial Killer Surprised Her

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Jung Eun shared how 'A Bloody Lucky Day' co-star Yoo Yeon Seok's portrayal of a serial killer made her feel.On December 11, Lee Jung Eun had an interview with a news outlet about the release of tvN's television series 'A Bloody Lucky Day' part two.'A Bloody Lucky Day', based on a webcomic, starts with 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), an ordinary taxi driver picking up a passenger 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok) as he offers a generous sum of money to go to a faraway place; the horrifying ride begins as 'Oh Taek' discovers that his passenger is a serial killer.Lee Jung Eun played 'Hwang Soon-kyu', a character made for the series adaptation, who relentlessly chased the serial killer who took her son's life.The actress talked about her character 'Hwang Soon-kyu', saying, "When I received the script for 'A Bloody Lucky Day', I immediately knew that the character was meant to be the father of the victim, not the mother.""She spoke differently than a conventional grieving mother. 'Hwang Soon-kyu' visits, investigates and conducts money transactions. I eagerly accepted the role without considering how much screen time I would get because I liked her cold, daring, and rational side. Her active handling of the situation resonated with me more than the typical portrayal of mothers in similar situations, which is often merely crying."When asked if she had been wishing for more diverse female characters, Lee Jung Eun said, "I didn't think I did at first. But thinking about it, I realized that I feel ecstatic when I see a female character in a script who doesn't fit the stereotypes. Many female characters share similar characteristics, so it's always refreshing to see some new ones. It's delightful to watch female characters who confidently express their opinions.", she said, highlighting that these characters give viewers the chance to see them outside of their preconceived notions.Lee Jung Eun mentioned Yoo Yeon Seok while talking about the co-stars of 'A Bloody Lucky Day' and said, "I was surprised. Yoo Yeon Seok effortlessly portrayed the villain like that with his usual cool vibe. I wondered if he had it in him.", she playfully added."It was interesting. It seemed he enjoyed playing the villain, with a strong desire to take on a new challenge as an actor. I felt the same way when acting in OCN's drama 'Hell Is Other People'. I guess actors tend to get drawn to such intense characters.", she added.(Credit= tvN A Bloody Lucky Day)(SBS Star)