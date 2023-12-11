뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Eun Says Yoo Yeon Seok's Chilling Portrayal of a Serial Killer Surprised Her
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Eun Says Yoo Yeon Seok's Chilling Portrayal of a Serial Killer Surprised Her

Published 2023.12.11 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Eun Says Yoo Yeon Seoks Chilling Portrayal of a Serial Killer Surprised Her
Actress Lee Jung Eun shared how 'A Bloody Lucky Day' co-star Yoo Yeon Seok's portrayal of a serial killer made her feel.

On December 11, Lee Jung Eun had an interview with a news outlet about the release of tvN's television series 'A Bloody Lucky Day' part two.

'A Bloody Lucky Day', based on a webcomic, starts with 'Oh Taek' (actor Lee Sung-min), an ordinary taxi driver picking up a passenger 'Geum Hyeok-soo' (Yoo Yeon Seok) as he offers a generous sum of money to go to a faraway place; the horrifying ride begins as 'Oh Taek' discovers that his passenger is a serial killer.
Yoo Yeon Seok
Lee Jung Eun played 'Hwang Soon-kyu', a character made for the series adaptation, who relentlessly chased the serial killer who took her son's life.

The actress talked about her character 'Hwang Soon-kyu', saying, "When I received the script for 'A Bloody Lucky Day', I immediately knew that the character was meant to be the father of the victim, not the mother."

"She spoke differently than a conventional grieving mother. 'Hwang Soon-kyu' visits, investigates and conducts money transactions. I eagerly accepted the role without considering how much screen time I would get because I liked her cold, daring, and rational side. Her active handling of the situation resonated with me more than the typical portrayal of mothers in similar situations, which is often merely crying."
Yoo Yeon Seok
When asked if she had been wishing for more diverse female characters, Lee Jung Eun said, "I didn't think I did at first. But thinking about it, I realized that I feel ecstatic when I see a female character in a script who doesn't fit the stereotypes. Many female characters share similar characteristics, so it's always refreshing to see some new ones. It's delightful to watch female characters who confidently express their opinions.", she said, highlighting that these characters give viewers the chance to see them outside of their preconceived notions.
Yoo Yeon Seok
Lee Jung Eun mentioned Yoo Yeon Seok while talking about the co-stars of 'A Bloody Lucky Day' and said, "I was surprised. Yoo Yeon Seok effortlessly portrayed the villain like that with his usual cool vibe. I wondered if he had it in him.", she playfully added.

"It was interesting. It seemed he enjoyed playing the villain, with a strong desire to take on a new challenge as an actor. I felt the same way when acting in OCN's drama 'Hell Is Other People'. I guess actors tend to get drawn to such intense characters.", she added.
Yoo Yeon Seok
(Credit= tvN A Bloody Lucky Day)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지