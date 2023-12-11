[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Joo-ho's Daughter Na-eun Spotted Fangirling Hard over NewJeans

On December 10, a new video was posted on Park Joo-ho's YouTube channel.
In this video, Park Joo-ho and Na-eun sat together to record a special series called 'What's in Na-eun's Bag?'
As she took them out, she exclaimed, "I don't know why, but I feel so shy!" and turned red.
She quickly gained her confidence, and moved on to her next item: vitamin jelly.
Na-eun said, "I have one or two of these on a sports day. It's very good for me! And I love the shape of it. It's winking!"
From the album, she took the members of NewJeans' ID-like photocards out and showed them to the camera.
Sounding proud, Na-eun stated, "You can't really get this sort of photocard these days. It's quite rare now. Look, you see their signature and address here? They're based in Seoul!"
This time, she also demonstrated how she usually decorates the photocards; she places pretty plastic cards over them.
After placing it on HANNI's photocard as a demonstration, she said, "Isn't it pretty?!"
Na-eun also showed off a CD case where she had two NewJeans' CDs as well as two of another girl group BLACKPINK's.
(Credit= '캡틴 파추호 Captain PaChuHO' YouTube)
(SBS Star)