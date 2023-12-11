[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Joo-ho's Daughter Na-eun Spotted Fangirling Hard over NewJeans

이미지 확대하기

Retired professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Na-eun was seen fangirling hard over K-pop girl group NewJeans.On December 10, a new video was posted on Park Joo-ho's YouTube channel.In this video, Park Joo-ho and Na-eun sat together to record a special series called 'What's in Na-eun's Bag?'The first item that Na-eun shyly took out of her bag was her ice skates.As she took them out, she exclaimed, "I don't know why, but I feel so shy!" and turned red.She quickly gained her confidence, and moved on to her next item: vitamin jelly.Na-eun said, "I have one or two of these on a sports day. It's very good for me! And I love the shape of it. It's winking!"Then, Na-eun took out a small album, saying, "I love NewJeans," implicating that there were photos of NewJeans in it.From the album, she took the members of NewJeans' ID-like photocards out and showed them to the camera.Sounding proud, Na-eun stated, "You can't really get this sort of photocard these days. It's quite rare now. Look, you see their signature and address here? They're based in Seoul!"Following that, Na-eun showed another set of her NewJeans photocard collection.This time, she also demonstrated how she usually decorates the photocards; she places pretty plastic cards over them.After placing it on HANNI's photocard as a demonstration, she said, "Isn't it pretty?!"Na-eun also showed off a CD case where she had two NewJeans' CDs as well as two of another girl group BLACKPINK's.(Credit= '캡틴 파추호 Captain PaChuHO' YouTube)(SBS Star)