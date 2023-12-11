[SBS Star] Lee Sang Soon Tells How His Celebrity Friends Reacted to His Dating News with Lee Hyo-ri

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Sang Soon shares how his celebrity friends reacted to his dating news with his 10-year wife K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri.On December 10, a new episode of singer Jung Jae Hyung's YouTube show was uploaded on his channel.On this day, Jung Jae Hyung invited his labelmates at Antenna, including Lee Sang Soon, Lucid Fall and Peppertones, to his house for a year-end party.While speaking about their management agency Antenna, Lee Sang Soon mentioned Lee Hyo-ri being the newest member of the agency.Then, he stated, "Guys, it hasn't even been that long since Hyo-ri joined Antenna, but I think she had more calls wanting to work with her than all of our agency artists together this year."Chuckling, Jung Jae Hyung responded, "Yeah, totally. She's probably brought more money to the company than how much we brought to them in the last 20 years, altogether."As they spoke about Lee Hyo-ri, Lucid Fall was reminded of the time when he knew about Lee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-ri's relationship when most others did not.Lucid Fall said, "I remember Sang Soon coming to play a guitar for my album in 2011. I knew that he and Hyo-ri were together, but the other guys who came for the album had no idea. One of them was like, 'Oh, by the way, Sang Soon. I know a really nice girl. Why don't I set you up with her? Are you interested?'"He continued, "Sang Soon couldn't tell him about Hyo-ri, so he was just like, 'I just, ummm... You know... No, it's okay. I'm good by myself. Haha!' Then, the next day, their dating news articles filled the internet. The guys were like, 'What the heck! How could he do that to us?!' They fumed. They were friends with Sang Soon, so they probably felt betrayed."Lee Sang Soon laughed, then said, "Yeah, it wasn't just them. A bunch of people around me got upset that I kept it a secret from them as well."Jung Jae Hyung, who was the matchmaker, commented, "I introduced Sang Soon to Hyo-ri because I genuinely thought he was a good guy. I can't forget our days in Paris. We had such an awesome time there. And while living with him, I realized how amazing his personality was. That's why I tried matching them two."A little while later, Lee Hyo-ri joined them, making their conversation more fun; they also played music by the fireplace in the living room after dinner.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, JTBC Hyo-ri's Homestay)(SBS Star)