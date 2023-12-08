뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Had Dinner and..." IVE REI Becomes the Luckiest Fan of Red Velvet JOY in the World
REI of K-pop girl group IVE has become the luckiest fan of another girl group Red Velvet's member JOY in the world. 

On December 7, REI took to her official online fan community to share news to fans. 

REI excitedly told fans, "JOY recently bought me dinner. While having dinner together, we talked a lot. When I'm with her, I feel like I'm a more positive person. She is my precious unnie as well as sunbae-nim." 

She continued, "I want to become an awesome artist like her, who gives happy energy to everyone. That was the energy I got from JOY while watching her, and I wish to become someone like JOY to you. I promise to give you that, DIVE (the name of IVE's fandom)." 

Sounding happier than ever, she added, "I never stopped dreaming even after I achieved my dream to become a K-pop idol. I'm still dreaming. And being able to continuously dream makes my life so fun and joyful." 
Ever since REI made her debut two years ago, she has publicly expressed her love for JOY a number of times. 

She said that she has great respect for her and she in fact dreamed of entering the K-pop industry watching JOY perform. 

Not long after REI debuted, she got to meet JOY in person, when she gifted her IVE's debut album 'ELEVEN'; they shared a cute photo of the two together back then. 
It seemed like REI and JOY exchanged their phone numbers then, because JOY later shared a screenshot of their conversation on her Instagram as well.

In their conversation, REI sent JOY a drawing of her that she drew herself, and JOY responded, "Wow, thank you. This is amazing! I'm so going to make this my phone wallpaper!" 

Their cute unnie-dongsaeng/sunbae-hoobae relationship is putting a big smile on fans' faces. 
(Credit= Online Community, '_imyour_joy' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
