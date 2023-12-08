[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Reconsider Everything" Jung Yong Hwa Tells His Relationship Deal-Breaker

이미지 확대하기

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE revealed what behavior makes him avoid dating someone.On the December 7 episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG', the host, Jae-jae made an interesting suggestion to Jung Yong Hwa.First, she made him take a test to see if he was ready for a romantic relationship; he answered "yes" to seven out of ten questions, which showed that he was ready.After mentioning that Jung Yong Hwa seems to want to find love and that it can be challenging for a celebrity to meet someone, Jae-jae asked him to join a dating show only for celebrities that the 'MMTG' team is working on.Jung Yong Hwa said he would "definitely watch it", but he seemed unsure about his participation, stating, "I'll think about it."But he still agreed to fill out a form they use in an actual reality dating show, just for fun.When asked about his dating style, Jung Yong Hwa said he prefers to find romance in natural situations.Asked to share some charming qualities he has, Jung Yong Hwa answered with confidence: "I can sing, play instruments, enjoy working out, am fluent in both standard Korean and the Busan dialect, and can also speak Japanese. Skilled at reading rooms, quick-witted, used to be in a commando unit in the army."; after thinking, he quipped, "Slick and likable.", in the funniest way, making everyone in the room burst into laughter.About what he expects from a romantic partner, he said, "The age difference doesn't matter to me. I don't care if she's older or younger than me.", then added, "But not older than my mom. It'd be awkward if my mom had to call her unnie."Then, the singer shared his thoughts on what he considers a deal-breaker."I don't have a specific preference when it comes to looks.", he said, "It might sound strange, but it turns me off a bit when they get up from their chair and leave it that way without pushing it in.""It makes me reconsider everything about the person.", he remarked, adding that that kind of behavior would make him think that the person might show another less-than-ideal behavior.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)(SBS Star)