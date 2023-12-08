뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Reconsider Everything" Jung Yong Hwa Tells His Relationship Deal-Breaker
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Reconsider Everything" Jung Yong Hwa Tells His Relationship Deal-Breaker

Published 2023.12.08 17:54 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Reconsider Everything" Jung Yong Hwa Tells His Relationship Deal-Breaker
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE revealed what behavior makes him avoid dating someone.

On the December 7 episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG', the host, Jae-jae made an interesting suggestion to Jung Yong Hwa.

First, she made him take a test to see if he was ready for a romantic relationship; he answered "yes" to seven out of ten questions, which showed that he was ready.
Jung Yong Hwa
After mentioning that Jung Yong Hwa seems to want to find love and that it can be challenging for a celebrity to meet someone, Jae-jae asked him to join a dating show only for celebrities that the 'MMTG' team is working on.

Jung Yong Hwa said he would "definitely watch it", but he seemed unsure about his participation, stating, "I'll think about it."
Jung Yong Hwa
But he still agreed to fill out a form they use in an actual reality dating show, just for fun.

When asked about his dating style, Jung Yong Hwa said he prefers to find romance in natural situations.

Asked to share some charming qualities he has, Jung Yong Hwa answered with confidence: "I can sing, play instruments, enjoy working out, am fluent in both standard Korean and the Busan dialect, and can also speak Japanese. Skilled at reading rooms, quick-witted, used to be in a commando unit in the army."; after thinking, he quipped, "Slick and likable.", in the funniest way, making everyone in the room burst into laughter.
Jung Yong Hwa
About what he expects from a romantic partner, he said, "The age difference doesn't matter to me. I don't care if she's older or younger than me.", then added, "But not older than my mom. It'd be awkward if my mom had to call her unnie."

Then, the singer shared his thoughts on what he considers a deal-breaker.

"I don't have a specific preference when it comes to looks.", he said, "It might sound strange, but it turns me off a bit when they get up from their chair and leave it that way without pushing it in."

"It makes me reconsider everything about the person.", he remarked, adding that that kind of behavior would make him think that the person might show another less-than-ideal behavior.
Jung Yong Hwa

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지