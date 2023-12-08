[SBS Star] "It Makes Me Reconsider Everything" Jung Yong Hwa Tells His Relationship Deal-Breaker

On the December 7 episode of SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG', the host, Jae-jae made an interesting suggestion to Jung Yong Hwa.
First, she made him take a test to see if he was ready for a romantic relationship; he answered "yes" to seven out of ten questions, which showed that he was ready.
Jung Yong Hwa said he would "definitely watch it", but he seemed unsure about his participation, stating, "I'll think about it."
When asked about his dating style, Jung Yong Hwa said he prefers to find romance in natural situations.
Asked to share some charming qualities he has, Jung Yong Hwa answered with confidence: "I can sing, play instruments, enjoy working out, am fluent in both standard Korean and the Busan dialect, and can also speak Japanese. Skilled at reading rooms, quick-witted, used to be in a commando unit in the army."; after thinking, he quipped, "Slick and likable.", in the funniest way, making everyone in the room burst into laughter.
Then, the singer shared his thoughts on what he considers a deal-breaker.
"I don't have a specific preference when it comes to looks.", he said, "It might sound strange, but it turns me off a bit when they get up from their chair and leave it that way without pushing it in."
"It makes me reconsider everything about the person.", he remarked, adding that that kind of behavior would make him think that the person might show another less-than-ideal behavior.
