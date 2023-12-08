뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Uk Shares How His Friends Reacted to Him Being in 'Squid Game 2'
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Uk Shares How His Friends Reacted to Him Being in 'Squid Game 2'

Published 2023.12.08 14:20 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Uk Shares How His Friends Reacted to Him Being in Squid Game 2
Actor Lee Jin Uk shared how his friends reacted to him being in the next season of Netflix's smash hit series 'Squid Game', which is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of 2024. 

Recently, entertainment company BH Entertainment updated their YouTube channel with a new video. 

In this video, the agency actors were seen taking part in a collaborative photo shoot between fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund). 
Lee Jin Uk
While Lee Jin Uk was in his waiting room, his agency staff went to visit him and asked for some updates on his life. 

Lee Jin Uk stated, "I've been busy filming 'Squid Game 2'."; his first life update got his agency staff excited. 

The actor then shared, "My friends also love it when I tell them what I have been up to lately. They're all like, 'Maybe we're not going to be able to see you often following the release of 'Squid Game 2' because you'll become a global star from that point!'"  
Lee Jin Uk
After telling them that, Lee Jin Uk also asked them about his recent Netflix project, "How was 'Doona!' by the way?" 

They excitedly said to him, "Oh, 'Doona!' Your running scene made headlines!" 

Then, the actor blushed a little and turned to the camera to send a thank-you message to fans. 

Lee Jin Uk said, "It's been 20 years since I've worked in this industry. It's all thanks to you that I'm making a living doing something I love." 

He laughingly added, "I'll stay exactly 20 more years in the industry, no more or less than that!" 
 

(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' YouTube, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지