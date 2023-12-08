[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Uk Shares How His Friends Reacted to Him Being in 'Squid Game 2'

Recently, entertainment company BH Entertainment updated their YouTube channel with a new video.
In this video, the agency actors were seen taking part in a collaborative photo shoot between fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund).
Lee Jin Uk stated, "I've been busy filming 'Squid Game 2'."; his first life update got his agency staff excited.
The actor then shared, "My friends also love it when I tell them what I have been up to lately. They're all like, 'Maybe we're not going to be able to see you often following the release of 'Squid Game 2' because you'll become a global star from that point!'"
They excitedly said to him, "Oh, 'Doona!' Your running scene made headlines!"
Then, the actor blushed a little and turned to the camera to send a thank-you message to fans.
Lee Jin Uk said, "It's been 20 years since I've worked in this industry. It's all thanks to you that I'm making a living doing something I love."
He laughingly added, "I'll stay exactly 20 more years in the industry, no more or less than that!"
(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' YouTube, Netflix Korea)
(SBS Star)