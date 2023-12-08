[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jin Uk Shares How His Friends Reacted to Him Being in 'Squid Game 2'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jin Uk shared how his friends reacted to him being in the next season of Netflix's smash hit series 'Squid Game', which is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of 2024.Recently, entertainment company BH Entertainment updated their YouTube channel with a new video.In this video, the agency actors were seen taking part in a collaborative photo shoot between fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund).While Lee Jin Uk was in his waiting room, his agency staff went to visit him and asked for some updates on his life.Lee Jin Uk stated, "I've been busy filming 'Squid Game 2'."; his first life update got his agency staff excited.The actor then shared, "My friends also love it when I tell them what I have been up to lately. They're all like, 'Maybe we're not going to be able to see you often following the release of 'Squid Game 2' because you'll become a global star from that point!'"After telling them that, Lee Jin Uk also asked them about his recent Netflix project, "How was 'Doona!' by the way?"They excitedly said to him, "Oh, 'Doona!' Your running scene made headlines!"Then, the actor blushed a little and turned to the camera to send a thank-you message to fans.Lee Jin Uk said, "It's been 20 years since I've worked in this industry. It's all thanks to you that I'm making a living doing something I love."He laughingly added, "I'll stay exactly 20 more years in the industry, no more or less than that!"(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)