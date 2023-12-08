뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Reveals Why She Decided to Stop Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Reveals Why She Decided to Stop Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards

Published 2023.12.08 14:39 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Reveals Why She Decided to Stop Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards
Actress Kim Hye Soo revealed why she decided to step down from hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

On December 6, a video showing Kim Hye Soo's final day as host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards was posted on 'by PDC', a YouTube channel.

On her way to prep for the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards held on November 24, Kim Hye Soo expressed, "This is my last time hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, but I don't have any space in my heart to feel sentimental. All I can think about now is that it's a live broadcast ceremony and that I've got to finish it well without any problems."
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Soo's vibrant energy in the video uplifted others; she diligently rehearsed the script for the ceremony while getting her hair and makeup done in the waiting room and later rehearsed with another host, actor Yoo Yeon Seok.

During her dress fitting, the stylist adjusted Kim Hye Soo's dress because it was big for her, and Kim Hye Soo said, "Wow, this is the first time in 30 ceremonies that I've had to alter a dress because it's too big! It has always been me squeezing into the dresses saying, 'It's okay, we can make it work.'."

As the filming crew commented that her face seemed to be getting slimmer as they filmed, Kim Hye Soo responded, "That's fantastic. Thank goodness.", with a grin.
Kim Hye Soo
Another clip of the day has been revealed, and it showed Kim Hye Soo practicing a performance with singer J.Y. Park for the ceremony.

When J.Y. Park went to Kim Hye Soo's waiting room before the live show started, he asked the actress why she decided to step down as host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards after this year's ceremony.

"Because I've been doing it for too long.", Kim Hye Soo replied, "This is my 31st year hosting the ceremony. With this year's ceremony, I will have hosted 30 ceremonies."
Kim Hye Soo
J.Y. Park, taken aback, asked the actress how old she was when she started hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and Kim Hye Soo replied, "I was 22."

"That's crazy. Haven't you just debuted at that point? And you've been doing the job ever since!", the singer exclaimed.

Kim Hye Soo said, "I didn't think I was too young for the job at that time. Looking back, I realize that I actually was too young. I mean, no 22-year-old host a ceremony. You're just a baby at 22.", the actress said and chuckled.

J.Y. Park laughed with her and said, "Yeah, you were so young when you started hosting."
Kim Hye Soo

(Credit= 'by PDC 피디씨' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지