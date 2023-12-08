[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Reveals Why She Decided to Stop Hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Hye Soo revealed why she decided to step down from hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards.On December 6, a video showing Kim Hye Soo's final day as host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards was posted on 'by PDC', a YouTube channel.On her way to prep for the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards held on November 24, Kim Hye Soo expressed, "This is my last time hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, but I don't have any space in my heart to feel sentimental. All I can think about now is that it's a live broadcast ceremony and that I've got to finish it well without any problems."Kim Hye Soo's vibrant energy in the video uplifted others; she diligently rehearsed the script for the ceremony while getting her hair and makeup done in the waiting room and later rehearsed with another host, actor Yoo Yeon Seok.During her dress fitting, the stylist adjusted Kim Hye Soo's dress because it was big for her, and Kim Hye Soo said, "Wow, this is the first time in 30 ceremonies that I've had to alter a dress because it's too big! It has always been me squeezing into the dresses saying, 'It's okay, we can make it work.'."As the filming crew commented that her face seemed to be getting slimmer as they filmed, Kim Hye Soo responded, "That's fantastic. Thank goodness.", with a grin.Another clip of the day has been revealed, and it showed Kim Hye Soo practicing a performance with singer J.Y. Park for the ceremony.When J.Y. Park went to Kim Hye Soo's waiting room before the live show started, he asked the actress why she decided to step down as host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards after this year's ceremony."Because I've been doing it for too long.", Kim Hye Soo replied, "This is my 31st year hosting the ceremony. With this year's ceremony, I will have hosted 30 ceremonies."J.Y. Park, taken aback, asked the actress how old she was when she started hosting the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and Kim Hye Soo replied, "I was 22.""That's crazy. Haven't you just debuted at that point? And you've been doing the job ever since!", the singer exclaimed.Kim Hye Soo said, "I didn't think I was too young for the job at that time. Looking back, I realize that I actually was too young. I mean, no 22-year-old host a ceremony. You're just a baby at 22.", the actress said and chuckled.J.Y. Park laughed with her and said, "Yeah, you were so young when you started hosting."(Credit= 'by PDC 피디씨' YouTube)(SBS Star)