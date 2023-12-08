[SBS Star] "We Chose Them!" Kim Jun Su·Kim Jae Joong Deny Rumors that They Hated 'Tri-Angle' Hairstyles

On December 7, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', with Kim Jun Su as the guest, premiered online.
Kim Jun Su and Kim Jae Joong spoke about the past during their talk, and they had lots of things to discuss since they have known each other for over 20 years now.
One of the moments in the past that they reminisced about together was when they were part of TVXQ!.
Kim Jae Joong said, "People still talk about the hairstyles we had. Our hairstyles were pretty sensational back then. Your hairstyle was referred to as 'hairtail' hair, and they called mine 'the Statue of Liberty' hair."
He went on, "Many claim that we went for those hairstyles because our company forced us to, but we chose them ourselves, didn't we? As far as I remember, quite a lot of our opinions were reflected in the overall style during that promotion."
Kim Jun Su, laughing hard, responded, "Yeah, you're right. I think our fans at that time just believed what they wanted to believe. Do you remember words going around saying that I cried as I had to wear my 'hairtail' hair?"
Kim Jae Joong also started laughing, then commented, "That's not true at all though."
He continued, "Now that I think of it, it's kind of embarrassing, yes. But back then, our hairstyles weren't anything like, 'what the heck' sort of hairstyles."
But Kim Jae Joong could not agree to his last remark; his response was, "What? No... A number of our fans have gone to join SS501's fandom around then," making Kim Jun Su awkwardly go, "Oh, really?!"
(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)