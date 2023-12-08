뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Chose Them!" Kim Jun Su·Kim Jae Joong Deny Rumors that They Hated 'Tri-Angle' Hairstyles
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Chose Them!" Kim Jun Su·Kim Jae Joong Deny Rumors that They Hated 'Tri-Angle' Hairstyles

Published 2023.12.08 11:32 Updated 2023.12.08 11:33 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Chose Them!" Kim Jun Su·Kim Jae Joong Deny Rumors that They Hated Tri-Angle Hairstyles
Kim Jun Su and Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, denied rumors that they hated the hairstyles they had during 'Tri-Angle' days.

On December 7, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', with Kim Jun Su as the guest, premiered online. 

Kim Jun Su and Kim Jae Joong spoke about the past during their talk, and they had lots of things to discuss since they have known each other for over 20 years now.

One of the moments in the past that they reminisced about together was when they were part of TVXQ!. 
JYJ
In particular, Kim Jae Joong mentioned their 'Tri-Angle' album promotion period in 2004. 

Kim Jae Joong said, "People still talk about the hairstyles we had. Our hairstyles were pretty sensational back then. Your hairstyle was referred to as 'hairtail' hair, and they called mine 'the Statue of Liberty' hair." 

He went on, "Many claim that we went for those hairstyles because our company forced us to, but we chose them ourselves, didn't we? As far as I remember, quite a lot of our opinions were reflected in the overall style during that promotion." 

Kim Jun Su, laughing hard, responded, "Yeah, you're right. I think our fans at that time just believed what they wanted to believe. Do you remember words going around saying that I cried as I had to wear my 'hairtail' hair?" 

Kim Jae Joong also started laughing, then commented, "That's not true at all though." 
JYJ
Kim Jun Su then shared why he thinks those rumors spread at that time, "I think our fans were embarrassed about the way we looked, so they just made up these stories. The truth is though, we were very proud of ourselves looking like that." 

He continued, "Now that I think of it, it's kind of embarrassing, yes. But back then, our hairstyles weren't anything like, 'what the heck' sort of hairstyles." 

But Kim Jae Joong could not agree to his last remark; his response was, "What? No... A number of our fans have gone to join SS501's fandom around then," making Kim Jun Su awkwardly go, "Oh, really?!"
 

(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지