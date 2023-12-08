[SBS Star] "We Chose Them!" Kim Jun Su·Kim Jae Joong Deny Rumors that They Hated 'Tri-Angle' Hairstyles

이미지 확대하기

Kim Jun Su and Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, denied rumors that they hated the hairstyles they had during 'Tri-Angle' days.On December 7, a new episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', with Kim Jun Su as the guest, premiered online.Kim Jun Su and Kim Jae Joong spoke about the past during their talk, and they had lots of things to discuss since they have known each other for over 20 years now.One of the moments in the past that they reminisced about together was when they were part of TVXQ!.In particular, Kim Jae Joong mentioned their 'Tri-Angle' album promotion period in 2004.Kim Jae Joong said, "People still talk about the hairstyles we had. Our hairstyles were pretty sensational back then. Your hairstyle was referred to as 'hairtail' hair, and they called mine 'the Statue of Liberty' hair."He went on, "Many claim that we went for those hairstyles because our company forced us to, but we chose them ourselves, didn't we? As far as I remember, quite a lot of our opinions were reflected in the overall style during that promotion."Kim Jun Su, laughing hard, responded, "Yeah, you're right. I think our fans at that time just believed what they wanted to believe. Do you remember words going around saying that I cried as I had to wear my 'hairtail' hair?"Kim Jae Joong also started laughing, then commented, "That's not true at all though."Kim Jun Su then shared why he thinks those rumors spread at that time, "I think our fans were embarrassed about the way we looked, so they just made up these stories. The truth is though, we were very proud of ourselves looking like that."He continued, "Now that I think of it, it's kind of embarrassing, yes. But back then, our hairstyles weren't anything like, 'what the heck' sort of hairstyles."But Kim Jae Joong could not agree to his last remark; his response was, "What? No... A number of our fans have gone to join SS501's fandom around then," making Kim Jun Su awkwardly go, "Oh, really?!"(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)