[SBS Star] "They're the Next K-Pop Stars" J.Y. Park Tells How Talented RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee's Daughters Are
[SBS Star] "They're the Next K-Pop Stars" J.Y. Park Tells How Talented RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee's Daughters Are

Published 2023.12.07 11:42
[SBS Star] "Theyre the Next K-Pop Stars" J.Y. Park Tells How Talented RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hees Daughters Are
JYP Entertainment's head producer J.Y. Park described how talented singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee's daughters are. 

On December 7 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', J.Y. Park made a guest appearance. 

While talking with one of the hosts Kim Gu-ra, J.Y. Park found out that his child is two years old.

Since J.Y. Park is a father of 4 and 3-year-olds, he gave Kim Gu-ra tips on how to play with his 2-year-old child. 

J.Y. Park taught him some plays that he invented himself, but Kim Gu-ra's response was, "Oh, they all sound too complicated. I'm just going to do it my way." 
J.Y. Park
Then, another host Kim Guk-jin commented, "Speaking of your children, J.Y. Park, I heard that you're planning to get them to make their K-pop debut with RAIN's daughters." 

J.Y. Park replied, "Yes, I am. I mean, my children are quite talented, but RAIN's daughters are unbelievably talented as well. So, that's something I've been thinking about."  

He added, "They're all girls, you know. It's just perfect. RAIN's first daughter is only two years older than my first one. His second daughter and my first one are the same age. My second daughter's two years apart from them. Perhaps, one day..." then smiled. 
J.Y. Park
On this day, J.Y. Park also gave details of JYP Entertainment's new headquarters. 

Sounding proud, J.Y. Park said, "Our headquarters is a 10-story building, but the popularity of K-pop grew so much in recent years that our company had to physically expand. We're currently using four other buildings nearby. We really needed new space. That's why we started constructing a new building in a different area. The new building is going to be five times the current size." 

He continued, "My goal is to create a landmark that holds the soul of JYP Entertainment, and make it a place that inspires creativity. It'll be equipped with the oxygen system, and organic food will be provided. I'm hoping for our new headquarters to be the most creative space in the world." 
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'bodyfriend.official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지