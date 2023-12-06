뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Hope You Become a Worldwide Star" Namkoong Min Expresses His Support for Ahn Eun-jin
Published 2023.12.06 17:47 View Count
Actor Namkoong Min expressed how much he cares about 'My Dearest' co-star Ahn Eun-jin.

On December 6, a pre-released clip of an upcoming episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', which Ahn Eun-jin guested on, was shared on its official YouTube channel.

Ahn Eun-jin's performance in MBC's drama 'My Dearest' as 'Yoo Gil-chae', who has a heartfelt romance with 'Lee Jang-hyun' (Namkoong Min), has received high praise from the public.
Namkoong Min & Ahn Eun-jin
During the show, Ahn Eun-jin shared her experience working with Namkoong Min, "He and I were very awkward around each other at first. Back then, it was hard for me to talk to him freely because I'm his hoobae."

Ahn Eun-jin revealed that she eventually learned how to work with Namkoong Min, saying, "Working with Namkoong Min for a year, which is not a long time, but still, I figured that the best way to deal with him is being straightforward. Everything he says and does on the set is for the success of our project. At first, he sometimes made me wonder by myself if I did something wrong. But as we got closer, I told him directly that he had hurt my feelings when this kind of situation happened, and he apologized."
Namkoong Min & Ahn Eun-jin
She went on, "Before we became close, I misunderstood what Namkoong Min meant, got hurt, and sulked over it without telling him."; the host Yu Jae Seok agreed, "Yeah, I heard that Namkoong Min can be quite serious and cautious when he's on set."

"I can now freely tell him how I feel, such as, 'Ah, you're right! But I'm timid. My feelings get hurt when you talk to me like that.'.", Ahn Eun-jin said, highlighting the close bond she now shares with Namkoong Min.
Namkoong Min & Ahn Eun-jin
Then the clip showed Namkoong Min, who came by the studio to show his support for Ahn Eun-jin, talking about this matter himself.

"I remember what happened, and I remember her being pouty.", he recalled, "I didn't know I made her feel that way because I'm not good at reading the room. When I later asked her what had happened, she told me my words were too straightforward. I felt sorry about that. I didn't mean to hurt her feelings.", Namkoong Min said with a bashful smile.

He then expressed his affection for Ahn Eun-jin, "I always say to her, 'I hope you have an unbelievable amount of success. I'd be furious if you don't. I truly hope you become a worldwide star.", and added, "I did this interview today because it's for Ahn Eun-jin."
Namkoong Min & Ahn Eun-jin
(Credit= MBC My Dearest, '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' YouTube, 'mbcdrama_now' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
