[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE WONYOUNG & STAYC YOON's Cute Interaction Captured on Camera

The cutest interaction between WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE and YOON of another girl group STAYC was captured on camera.On December 2, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards 2023' took place at Inspire Arena, Incheon.A number of K-pop groups were invited to the event, including IVE, STAYC, NCT DREAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans, RIIZE and more.During the ceremony, all K-pop acts sat on the designated seats, altogether in one small area in the audience.IVE and STAYC's seats were right by each other's, and fans were able to capture wonderful moments of interaction between them.While the event went on, YOON noticed that the members of STAYC were given blankets, but IVE were not.She tapped SUMIN on her shoulder and whispered something in her ears.Judging from their gestures, it looked like YOON said to SUMIN, "Shall we share your blanket and give mine to WONYOUNG and LIZ?"SUMIN nodded, and YOON immediately got up from her seat and gave her blanket to WONYOUNG.It seems like WONYOUNG thought it was a staff member giving her the blanket, because she first went, "Thank you!"But as soon as she found out that it was YOON, her eyes widened in surprise and she repeatedly made a 'no-no' gesture.As YOON insisted that she keep the blanket, WONYOUNG smiled brightly and shared the blanket with LIZ, who sat next to her.When YOON got back to her seat, SUMIN stroked her head, as if she were telling her, "Good job."Their sweet interaction made fans around the world smile and go, "Awww!"(Credit= Online Community, Melon Music Awards 2023)(SBS Star)