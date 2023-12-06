뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE WONYOUNG & STAYC YOON's Cute Interaction Captured on Camera
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE WONYOUNG & STAYC YOON's Cute Interaction Captured on Camera

Published 2023.12.06 17:28 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IVE WONYOUNG & STAYC YOONs Cute Interaction Captured on Camera
The cutest interaction between WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE and YOON of another girl group STAYC was captured on camera. 

On December 2, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards 2023' took place at Inspire Arena, Incheon. 

A number of K-pop groups were invited to the event, including IVE, STAYC, NCT DREAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans, RIIZE and more. 
MMA
During the ceremony, all K-pop acts sat on the designated seats, altogether in one small area in the audience. 

IVE and STAYC's seats were right by each other's, and fans were able to capture wonderful moments of interaction between them.

While the event went on, YOON noticed that the members of STAYC were given blankets, but IVE were not. 

She tapped SUMIN on her shoulder and whispered something in her ears. 

Judging from their gestures, it looked like YOON said to SUMIN, "Shall we share your blanket and give mine to WONYOUNG and LIZ?" 
WONYOUNG and YOON
SUMIN nodded, and YOON immediately got up from her seat and gave her blanket to WONYOUNG. 

It seems like WONYOUNG thought it was a staff member giving her the blanket, because she first went, "Thank you!" 

But as soon as she found out that it was YOON, her eyes widened in surprise and she repeatedly made a 'no-no' gesture. 

As YOON insisted that she keep the blanket, WONYOUNG smiled brightly and shared the blanket with LIZ, who sat next to her. 

When YOON got back to her seat, SUMIN stroked her head, as if she were telling her, "Good job." 

Their sweet interaction made fans around the world smile and go, "Awww!"
 
(Credit= Online Community, Melon Music Awards 2023) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지