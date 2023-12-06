[SBS Star] ATEEZ SAN & Kim Jae Joong Share Their Struggles with Going to the Restroom in Front of Fans

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group ATEEZ and Kim Jae Joong of another boy group JYJ shared their struggles with going to the restroom in front of fans.On December 4 episode of Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show 'Jae Friends', SAN, YEOSANG and WOOYOUNG of ATEEZ made a guest appearance.While speaking about health, Kim Jae Joong told the three boys, "It's really important that you keep yourselves healthy. Let me tell you what I do. I have some olive oil every morning. That prevents me from sitting on the toilet for too long."Then, Kim Jae Joong quickly realized that he had touched upon a subject that should not have been discussed because they are supposed to remain mysterious about this sort of stuff as 'K-pop idols'.He exclaimed, "Oh!" then commented with an awkward laugh, "Forget what I just said. We don't ever go to the restroom!"ATEEZ laughed and told Kim Jae Joong, "We're not that sort of group. Of course we go to the restroom for number two. In fact, we go very often."SAN told a fun story afterward, "You know how we have fans waiting for us at music show recordings, right? They're watching our every single move, so when I take too long in the restroom, they'll know. When I come out, they'll say things like, 'Oh, SAN. You took quite long in there.' It's a little embarrassing."Kim Jae Joong burst out laughing, then said that he could totally relate to him and revealed his tips."I feel you. There are fans who would come to the airport to see me; some of them would come almost to my gate. When I need to go for number one around them, then it's no problem. I would go to a nearby restroom and quickly take care of that business.""But if I need to go for number two, I usually come out late on purpose so that it looks like I was coming out late because I had something else to do in the restroom, not due to number two. For instance, I would pretend as if I were speaking to someone on the phone as I walked out."The production crew asked Kim Jae Joong, "Is it okay to leak this information online then? You won't be able to use that trick anymore."Kim Jae Joong playfully responded, "Well, in that case, I'll wet my hair and pretend like I'd washed my hair or something!"(Credit= 'uhmg' YouTube)(SBS Star)