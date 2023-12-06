[SBS Star] Park Eun Bin's Comment about the Recent 'Castaway Diva' Controversy Backfires

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Eun Bin's comment regarding the controversy surrounding the production of 'Castaway Diva' is getting a negative response from the public.On December 4, during an interview about her latest project, tvN's drama 'Castaway Diva', Park Eun Bin shared her thoughts on the controversy that occurred during the filming of the drama."It's quite disheartening. There's a hidden reality, a story that was unseen from the public eye, but it seems like the situation got out of our hands.", Park Eun Bin said, adding, "There is always a chance that someone might be hurt unfairly in these kind of situations.""Nobody on our team wanted this kind of issue to happen. Everyone gave their all for the drama, but sometimes unexpected things happen and put people in a difficult position.", said the actress.In November, the production team of 'Castaway Diva' was criticized for their actions on Jeju Island.There have been speculations that the drama's production team left behind a lot of stones used for the filming on a beach on Jeju Island.During an interview with Jejusori, an online news outlet, a Jeju Island resident said, "I've seen many drama teams film here on the island, but I've never seen this level of irresponsibility. This crew made the mess and didn't clean it up after filming.", adding, "I heard about all the public disruptions drama production have caused in the metropolitan area, such as excessive noise and blocked pedestrian pathways. But this situation is more serious since it involves the destruction of our natural environment."Moreover, another suspicion about the 'Castaway Diva' production team arose; some claimed that they did not follow the proper procedures for getting cooperation and permission from the administrative city, which is necessary for the use and occupancy of public waters for filming.As the suspicions grew, the 'Castaway Diva' production team issued an apology on November 14, expressing their deep apology for any inconveniences caused to the residents during the filming, saying, "We had talked to related institutions and some residents beforehand, but there were some shortcomings that happened during and after the filming process. We will restore the filming site to its original condition as soon as possible."Back to the interview, Park Eun Bin expressed her frustration with how people reacted to this controversy over the drama she starred in, which is understandable since she reportedly cleaned up the filming site and the surrounding areas.However, the public's response to her comment was cold.One online user said, "I don't think there's a good reason for their action, but even if there is, it's not her job to comment on the situation.""If there was a valid explanation for what happened, just tell it. What you said, that there's something the public doesn't know about, sounds like you're suggesting that the public shouldn't say anything because they don't know anything about filming.", another user wrote.After Park Eun Bin's comment about the 'Castaway Diva' controversy, many online users have shared their negative personal experiences with the production of the drama.(Credit= NAMOOACTORS, tvN Castaway Diva)(SBS Star)