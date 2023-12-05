뉴스
[SBS Star] "But I Want Another Child" Minhwan & Yulhee's Past Conflict Resurfaces Amid Their Divorce
Published 2023.12.05 18:28 Updated 2023.12.06 09:14 View Count
A past conflict between Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND and Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM, resurfaced amid their unexpected divorce announcement yesterday. 

On December 4, it was announced that Minhwan and Yulhee had decided to put an end to their 5-year marriage after long deliberations. 

Minhwan's agency FNC Entertainment detailed, "Minhwan and Yulhee are currently in the divorce process, and they agreed that Minhwan would have custody of their three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. We apologize for the sudden news." 
Minhwan and Yulhee
Following the announcement, one past television show appearance of theirs started gaining attention. 

The resurfaced television show was Channel A's 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', where Minhwan and Yulhee appeared together and spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young about their struggles at home. 

At that time, Minhwan told Dr. Oh Eun-young, "Sometimes, Yulhee is unnecessarily stubborn. She wants our children to go to good kindergarten, so we're sending them to one that is an hour and a half away from our home. That's three hours a day just to get there and return home." 
Minhwan and Yulhee
In her defense, it was for her children; Yulhee explained, "I simply wanted to do everything I could for my children. All classes are taught in English, and our kids can even take ballet classes there. It does cost 8 million won (approximately 6,100 dollars) per month, but it's worth the high cost." 

Minhwan commented, "That's exactly what I don't understand. Why can't they go to regular kindergarten like other children? I would be satisfied with that. I want their lives to be ordinary, you know. But she buys them anything they want as well. For me, I believe it's important for children to grow up learning to control themselves." 
Minhwan and Yulhee
Despite having disagreements with Minhwan about raising their children, Yulhee said that she wants another child, "I want another child; a fourth one." 

Minhwan once again opposed her idea though, "If we have another child, we won't fit in our five-seater car anymore. We're also likely to face limits when it comes to things that we wish to do." 

After hearing their problems, Dr. Oh Eun-young stated, "It seems like you two never really had deep conversations. Due to that, your unhappiness involving your partner remained unsolved. You should always try to work things out by talking with each other." 
Minhwan and Yulhee
Since Minhwan and Yulhee have shown their happy married life with their children through KBS' reality show 'Mr. House Husband' for years, many are expressing their sadness about the end of their marriage at the moment. 

(Credit= Channel A Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic, 'yul._.hee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
