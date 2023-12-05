[SBS Star] "But I Want Another Child" Minhwan & Yulhee's Past Conflict Resurfaces Amid Their Divorce

On December 4, it was announced that Minhwan and Yulhee had decided to put an end to their 5-year marriage after long deliberations.
Minhwan's agency FNC Entertainment detailed, "Minhwan and Yulhee are currently in the divorce process, and they agreed that Minhwan would have custody of their three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. We apologize for the sudden news."
The resurfaced television show was Channel A's 'Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic', where Minhwan and Yulhee appeared together and spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young about their struggles at home.
At that time, Minhwan told Dr. Oh Eun-young, "Sometimes, Yulhee is unnecessarily stubborn. She wants our children to go to good kindergarten, so we're sending them to one that is an hour and a half away from our home. That's three hours a day just to get there and return home."
Minhwan commented, "That's exactly what I don't understand. Why can't they go to regular kindergarten like other children? I would be satisfied with that. I want their lives to be ordinary, you know. But she buys them anything they want as well. For me, I believe it's important for children to grow up learning to control themselves."
Minhwan once again opposed her idea though, "If we have another child, we won't fit in our five-seater car anymore. We're also likely to face limits when it comes to things that we wish to do."
After hearing their problems, Dr. Oh Eun-young stated, "It seems like you two never really had deep conversations. Due to that, your unhappiness involving your partner remained unsolved. You should always try to work things out by talking with each other."
