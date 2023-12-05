[SBS Star] "I Have Someone I'd Like to…" Lee Jang-woo Wants to Marry His Girlfriend Cho Hye Won?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jang-woo, who is in a relationship with actress Cho Hye Won, said he has recently been thinking about getting married.On December 4, a press event marking the tenth anniversary of MBC's reality television show 'I Live Alone' was held at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, Mapo district in Seoul.'I Live Alone' features footage from the everyday lives of 'Rainbow Club' members, which are the regular cast of the show and celebrity guests who are single.Lee Jang-woo attended the event as a 'Rainbow Club' member and said, "It's been four years since I started appearing on 'I Live Alone'. At first, I thought I would be done with it after recording a few more episodes. But the rest of the cast has become like my family over the years."; then he jokingly added, "I think I might feel betrayed if one of them got married."When a reporter said to Lee Jang-woo that he is actually the one who is most likely to get married among the cast members, Lee Jang-woo shared his honest thoughts."I have someone I would like to marry, and I've been wanting to get married badly. But at the same time, I don't want to lose this team. The two thoughts have been conflicting in my mind.", he said, since only single people are featured on the show.He continued, "I've been thinking about whether I should put my life or work first. I want to start a family, making contributions to society and stuff. But this great team, the atmosphere we created, and the popularity of 'Palm Oils' are too good to let go of. I am still trying to figure out what's best for me.", he said, mentioning 'Palm Oils', the popular trio in the show made up of himself, comedian Park Na-rae, and entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo.Lee Jang-woo is currently in a relationship with Cho Hye Won, and their relationship became public in June; according to their agencies, they grew close while working on a project together and started dating as their relationship took a romantic turn.The exact timeline of Lee Jang-woo and Cho Hye Won's relationship is unknown, but it seems like they met while working on KBS' drama 'My Only One' (2018).In September, Cho Hye Won surprised everyone by appearing on Lee Jang-woo's YouTube channel.During the video, Lee Jang-woo suddenly asked someone in front of him to help him cook; the person he called on was Cho Hye Won."Do you like to cook daily?", Lee Jang-woo asked, and Cho Hye Won replied, "No, I'm not good at cooking. I even have a hard time figuring out how much water to use for instant ramyeon.""Our guest today said it's hard to make ramyeon. Just by looking at her, I can tell that she's a lousy cook.", Lee Jang-woo playfully teased while he affectionately gazed at Cho Hye Won with a smile.(Credit= 'mbc_ilivealone' 'hye1_jo' Instagram, '가루요리사 LEE JANG WOO' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)