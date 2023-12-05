[SBS Star] Everyone Is Jealous of Park Gyuyoung After Watching Her Kissing Scene with Cha Eun-woo

이미지 확대하기

미친 오늘도사랑스럽개 차은우 박규영 키스신 미쳤나봐☺️☺️☺️ 내가 광대 어떡헤,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/lGfOQ9CA1s — 효자 (@morestimulate) November 29, 2023

Everybody seems to be jealous of actress Park Gyuyoung after seeing Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO kiss her in their drama.Last week, the eighth episode of Park Gyuyoung and Cha Eun-woo's drama 'A Good Day to Be a Dog' was aired.'A Good Day to Be a Dog' is a fantasy romance drama about a woman named 'Han Hae-na' (Park Gyuyoung) living under a curse that causes her to turn into a dog every night, and the only one who can break the curse is her handsome co-worker 'Jin Seo-won' (Cha Eun-woo), who happens to have a deathly fear of dogs.In the eighth episode of 'A Good Day to Be a Dog', 'Jin Seo-won' finally overcomes his fear of dogs and kisses 'Hae-na, the dog'.As her curse gets lifted, she turns back into 'Han Hae-na', and 'Jin Seo-won' passionately kisses her afterward, then they end their passionate kiss by cutely pecking on each other's lips with a happy smile.Following the broadcast, this particular scene went completely viral online; edited clips of it were everywhere in no time.Not only Korean fans, but fans from all over the globe screamed at the top of their lungs upon watching Park Gyuyoung and Cha Eun-woo's romantic moment.Since Cha Eun-woo is known to be the most handsome Korean star born in the '90s, who lives in the hearts of all K-drama/K-pop fans, they could not stop themselves from feeling jealous of Park Gyuyoung as well.Their reactions included, "OMG... I'm so jealous of Park Gyuyoung right now," "Gyuyoung's smile looks very genuine! She definitely wasn't acting there lol," "I really wish I were Gyuyoung in that scene," "Just look at him, guys. How good-looking! I love you, Eun-woooooooo," "Why am I smiling like that's me and Cha Eun-woo?" and more.(Credit= 'MBCdrama' YouTube)(SBS Star)