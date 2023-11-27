[SBS Star] "He's the Best Sunbae" Kim Yoon Woo Speaks of His Experience Working with Namkoong Min

이미지 확대하기

'My Dearest' star Kim Yoon Woo shared his experience working alongside sunbae actors in the drama.Kim Yoon Woo's recent interview with a news outlet about MBC's drama 'My Dearest' was published on November 27.The actor portrayed the character 'Ryang-eum', a close friend of the main character 'Lee Jang-hyun' (actor Namkoong Min).'Ryang-eum', who is secretly in love with 'Lee Jang-hyun', sometimes tries to sabotage the romance between 'Lee Jang-hyun' and 'Yoo Gil-chae' (actress Ahn Eun-jin); but sometimes he even risks his own life to protect 'Lee Jang-hyun'.In 'My Dearest', Kim Yoon Woo, a rookie actor, got to work with many experienced actors such as Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin.About his experience on the set, Kim Yoon Woo said, "I worked with Namkoong Min on so many scenes. Working with such a big sunbae-nim like him meant getting lots of advice from his own experiences. He offered insights like, 'Doing this helped me in those circumstances.'.""Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin really helped me feel more comfortable on the set, for I was the youngest member of the cast.", he reflected, "Looking back, I realized that I was always laughing and was able to enjoy acting on the 'My Dearest' set. It could have been hard for the youngest cast member like me to work with all the experienced actors. I could have felt nervous about acting in front of them. But their constant support helped me to act with my best self in each scene.""I asked for their advice a lot, too. I used to ask them, 'I would like to perform this scene this way. How would you approach it?'. Then, they would give me detailed advice based on their experience. I've learned so much from them.", remarked the actor.He continued to talk about his experience on the 'My Dearest' set, saying, "Working with many experienced sunbae-nims as I did in 'My Dearest' was a rare chance. On set, sunbae-nims tried to keep things lively even when tired. It was a great opportunity for my career, and I had the chance to work with many great sunbae-nims in the drama."Kim Yoon Woo said that Namkoong Min was the most supportive sunbae in 'My Dearest'."Everyone was nice to me, but Namkoong Min took the most care for me since he was the one I spent the most time with on the set.", he shared and added, "But not only him, but the entire cast has been incredibly supportive since my very first interview for the drama. I really enjoyed my time filming the drama because of them. Really, everyone took care of me and helped me make sure my performance was as good as it could be."(Credit= MBC My Dearest)(SBS Star)