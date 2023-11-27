[SBS Star] VIDEO: Actors Hilariously React to Another Unique Performance by J.Y. Park

On November 25, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards took place at KBS Hall, Seoul.
In the first half of the ceremony, K-pop girl group NewJeans performed, and J.Y. Park in the second half.
After singing for about a minute, two dancers came toward him and took his dress off.
Inside the dress, he was wearing a purple-patterned jumpsuit that also drew everybody's attention.
Then, he went on to demonstrate eye-catching dance moves while singing songs using his 'half-air and half-sound' technique.
When he was performing, actors watching his performance were caught on cameras, and each and every one of them looked as if they were in great shock and confusion.
And some of them even looked slightly worried, and a few burst into laughter.
At the end of J.Y. Park's shocking performance, the special host actor Lee Sung-min playfully noted, "I saw your faces through the monitors at the back. You must check yourselves out when you get home," making everybody laugh hard.
(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)
(SBS Star)