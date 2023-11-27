뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Actors Hilariously React to Another Unique Performance by J.Y. Park
Published 2023.11.27 17:31
Fans are laughing at the ways actors reacted to the performance by singer J.Y. Park, who is known for his unique performances, at 'Blue Dragon Film Awards'. 

On November 25, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards took place at KBS Hall, Seoul. 

In the first half of the ceremony, K-pop girl group NewJeans performed, and J.Y. Park in the second half. 
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
J.Y. Park's performance was indeed unique from the very beginning; he came up on stage wearing an unbelievably long white dress with super smoky eye makeup. 

After singing for about a minute, two dancers came toward him and took his dress off. 

Inside the dress, he was wearing a purple-patterned jumpsuit that also drew everybody's attention. 

Then, he went on to demonstrate eye-catching dance moves while singing songs using his 'half-air and half-sound' technique. 
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
J.Y. Park only sang for five minutes, but he definitely managed to leave a lasting impression on all the attendees on this day. 

When he was performing, actors watching his performance were caught on cameras, and each and every one of them looked as if they were in great shock and confusion. 

And some of them even looked slightly worried, and a few burst into laughter. 
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Blue Dragon Film Awards
Despite being actors, it seemed like they were just unable to act like everything was okay, because it was totally not okay. 

At the end of J.Y. Park's shocking performance, the special host actor Lee Sung-min playfully noted, "I saw your faces through the monitors at the back. You must check yourselves out when you get home," making everybody laugh hard. 
 

(Credit= 'KBS Entertain' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
