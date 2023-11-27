[SBS Star] Kim Hye Soo Thanks Her Stylists for 30 Years of Preparing Her 'Blue Dragon Awards' Dresses

이미지 확대하기

As actress Kim Hye Soo stepped down from her role as host of Blue Dragon Film Awards after a 30-year run, she thanked her dedicated staff members for consistently ensuring the actress looked perfect at the ceremony throughout the years.On November 24, Kim Hye Soo hosted the Blue Dragon Film Awards for the last time.The actress took to her Instagram to write, "I'd like to express my gratitude and admiration for every one of my staff members who have been by my side for the past 30 times of Blue Dragon Film Awards.", on November 26."You guys sent e-mails to designer brands in advance to get me dresses for the year-end event. You looked for more new dresses while checking to ensure everything was okay with the secured dresses. Once the dresses arrived, you examined how they looked and selected the best ones. After I tried them on, you made changes to make sure they fit perfectly. You selected matching jewelry, shoes, and clutches to complete the look. You repeated this process as many times as necessary.""The zipper on the dress sometimes wouldn't work on the day of the ceremony or just before the event. The wind blew and altered the shape of my dress as I was hosting on the red carpet. I would sometimes accidentally step on the lower part of the dress while navigating the stairs at the event and end up stumbling or damaging the part of the dress I stepped on. Sometimes, the expensive earrings you managed to put on my non-pierced ear got lost, and sometimes the dress' cloth got damaged because of the jewels set on it. In some instances, the jewelry got damaged for various reasons, and sometimes, my shoes got stuck on the set and slipped off of my foot right as I made my entrance as the host. Sometimes, I would get the sudden urge to wear my dress backward.""During all these years, numerous unexpected things happened that no amount of planning could have prevented. However, you guys, my amazingly professional team of stylists, handled these moments like they weren't a big deal. Thank you, and I'm proud of you.", she concluded.Kim Hye Soo has been the host of the Blue Dragon Film Awards since the 14th ceremony in 1993; she has often been dubbed 'the goddess of the Blue Dragon Film Awards'.As she has been the face of the event, Kim Hye Soo's dresses at the Blue Dragon Film Awards have garnered attention every year.With her Instagram post, the actress acknowledged her stylist team's efforts in selecting her dresses for before she took the stage, revealing the meticulous preparations to achieve her perfect looks.(Credit= 'hs_kim_95' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)