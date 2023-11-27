[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun Gets Honest with How He Felt Re-Watching Drama He Led with Cho Yoonhee

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Gun honestly shared the feelings he got while re-watching the drama he starred in with his ex-wife actress Cho Yoonhee.On November 26 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', entertainers Lee Sang Min and Kim Jun-ho were seen visiting Lee Dong Gun's home.After touring around the house, they sat in the living room together and began talking about their divorce, as all three of them are divorcees.Lee Sang Min commented, "It seems like your divorce was so quietly done, Dong Gun. Mine was loud as heck."Lee Dong Gun laughed, then said, "I feel like it was louder than it really was though. It was an amicable divorce, so we had no issues during the process. Everything was done very quickly and smoothly."He resumed, "Following our divorce, I have not once spoken to my ex-wife. We split all things exactly in half, but I took most of the furniture with me."When asked if there were any moments after his divorce that gave him a hard time as they reminded him of good memories with them, the actor answered, "Ah, yes, certainly."He gave some details afterward, "Since I have a daughter, I couldn't stop thinking about the times when she was lying next to me when I woke up and stuff like that. My house was where we started our married life, so as soon as they left, I often felt as if I could still see them around the house whenever I was home alone. It was pretty bad, in fact."Then, Lee Sang Min sighed and mentioned 'La Dolce Vita', a song that he made which his ex-wife actress Lee Hae Young sang, "For me, it's when I listen to 'La Dolce Vita'."Upon hearing this, Lee Dong Gun went, "Oh!" then stated, "That reminds me, I also have a collaborative project with my ex-wife―our drama."Sounding bitter, the actor continued, "The drama was recently broadcast again. It was a rerun."; he showed a sad smile and could not say anything further.To this, Lee Sang Min and Kim Jun-ho told him, "Ah... But there's nothing you can do about that, because that's going to be on TV forever. Just don't be so sad about it, okay?"Lee Dong Gun and Cho Yoonhee met while shooting KBS' drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' in 2016.The couple got married soon after their marriage and pregnancy announcement in May 2017, and their daughter―Ro-ah―was born in December of the same year they got married.However, their marriage only lasted for three years; they got divorced in May 2020.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, KBS The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop)(SBS Star)