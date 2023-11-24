[SBS Star] Korean Englishman Shares How Worried JENNIE·ROSE Were About JISOO Sitting Separately

이미지 확대하기

YouTube team Korean Englishman―Josh and Ollie―shared that JENNIE and ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were very worried about their member JISOO sitting away from them at Buckingham Palace.On November 23, Korean Englishman updated their YouTube channel with a new video.In this video, Josh and Ollie were seen sharing their experience of attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace this Tuesday.Ollie said, "When we went in, we started looking at the table setting. I was like, 'Oh, that's funny. I'm sitting next to someone called ROSÉ and Lizzie (his wife) will be sitting next to someone called JENNIE.' And Josh, your seat was next to someone named JISOO."He continued, "Seeing the names next to us, I went, 'Surely, they're not the ROSÉ, JENNIE and JISOO that I know, right?' But it turned out it was!"Following that, they brought up the moment when the King mentioned the girls' names in his speech before the meal.During his speech, the King praised the members of BLACKPINK for using their huge profile to champion environmental concerns.Regarding this moment, Josh stated, "When the King said JISOO's name, I was like, 'JISOO, I think that's you.' It felt weird, but cool. And while we were having a meal, I noticed JISOO having a chat in English with the lady next to her. They both spoke quite good English; I could definitely understand everything. But JISOO was a little bit hesitant."He continued, "So, I said to her in Korean, 'I can translate for you if you want.' And she was like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much!' Super sweet."Then, Ollie told Josh what conversation he had with JENNIE and ROSÉ about JISOO sitting next to him, "Actually, JENNIE and ROSÉ asked me this, 'Does Josh speak good Korean?' When I told them that you do, they were so relieved. They went, 'Oh, thank God!'"He resumed to tell him the stuff they said next, "JENNIE and ROSÉ were truly worried about JISOO sitting away from them. They were like, 'You know, JISOO was so stressed when we got separated.' Because like, we all got separated!" then he added, "We are hardcore 'PINKY' now," making Josh laugh.Even when Josh corrected him, saying that BLACKPINK's fandom was called 'BLINK', Ollie playfully insisted on sticking with 'PINKY'.Afterward, Josh went on to share that he had a nice talk with JISOO throughout the dinner, and noted that she was a really sweet person.(Credit= '영국남자 Korean Enlishman' YouTube)(SBS Star)