뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Korean Englishman Shares How Worried JENNIE·ROSE Were About JISOO Sitting Separately
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Korean Englishman Shares How Worried JENNIE·ROSE Were About JISOO Sitting Separately

Published 2023.11.24 18:25 Updated 2023.11.24 18:26 View Count
[SBS Star] Korean Englishman Shares How Worried JENNIE·ROSE Were About JISOO Sitting Separately
YouTube team Korean Englishman―Josh and Ollie―shared that JENNIE and ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK were very worried about their member JISOO sitting away from them at Buckingham Palace. 

On November 23, Korean Englishman updated their YouTube channel with a new video. 

In this video, Josh and Ollie were seen sharing their experience of attending a state banquet at Buckingham Palace this Tuesday. 

Ollie said, "When we went in, we started looking at the table setting. I was like, 'Oh, that's funny. I'm sitting next to someone called ROSÉ and Lizzie (his wife) will be sitting next to someone called JENNIE.' And Josh, your seat was next to someone named JISOO." 

He continued, "Seeing the names next to us, I went, 'Surely, they're not the ROSÉ, JENNIE and JISOO that I know, right?' But it turned out it was!" 
Korean Englishman
Korean Englishman
Following that, they brought up the moment when the King mentioned the girls' names in his speech before the meal. 

During his speech, the King praised the members of BLACKPINK for using their huge profile to champion environmental concerns. 

Regarding this moment, Josh stated, "When the King said JISOO's name, I was like, 'JISOO, I think that's you.' It felt weird, but cool. And while we were having a meal, I noticed JISOO having a chat in English with the lady next to her. They both spoke quite good English; I could definitely understand everything. But JISOO was a little bit hesitant." 

He continued, "So, I said to her in Korean, 'I can translate for you if you want.' And she was like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you so much!' Super sweet." 
Korean Englishman
Then, Ollie told Josh what conversation he had with JENNIE and ROSÉ about JISOO sitting next to him, "Actually, JENNIE and ROSÉ asked me this, 'Does Josh speak good Korean?' When I told them that you do, they were so relieved. They went, 'Oh, thank God!'" 

He resumed to tell him the stuff they said next, "JENNIE and ROSÉ were truly worried about JISOO sitting away from them. They were like, 'You know, JISOO was so stressed when we got separated.' Because like, we all got separated!" then he added, "We are hardcore 'PINKY' now," making Josh laugh. 

Even when Josh corrected him, saying that BLACKPINK's fandom was called 'BLINK', Ollie playfully insisted on sticking with 'PINKY'. 

Afterward, Josh went on to share that he had a nice talk with JISOO throughout the dinner, and noted that she was a really sweet person. 
 

(Credit= '영국남자 Korean Enlishman' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지