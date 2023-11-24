[SBS Star] "She Looked Awful!" Oh Seung-hoon Tells How Han Hyo Joo Surprised Him on 'Believer 2' Set

이미지 확대하기

Actor Oh Seung-hoon talked about his experience working with actress Han Hyo Joo in 'Believer 2'.On November 22, Oh Seung-hoon had an interview with a news outlet about his latest work, 'Believer 2', a sequel to the 2018 film 'Believer'.'Believer 2' follows 'Jo Won-ho' (actor Cho Jin-woong), a police detective tracking a man called 'Mr. Lee', who runs Asia's biggest drug cartel.Oh Seung-hoon played 'Seo Young-rak', a member of the cartel who helped 'Jo Won-ho' with his investigation but then disappeared.Han Hyo Joo played 'Big Knife', the closest associate of 'Mr. Lee'.During the interview, Oh Seung-hoon talked about what it was like working with Han Hyo Joo, who got attention by drastically changing how she looked to play the vicious 'Big Knife'."I was so surprised.", Oh Seung-hoon said, remembering the unforgettable moment he met Han Hyo Joo on the 'Believer 2' set."In my head, Han Hyo Joo is such a beautiful person. I've loved her ever since I was a kid. She's like my ideal type. But when I saw her at the filming location, she looked awful. She looked too much like 'Big Knife'.", he laughingly said.He then continued, "It was amazing. I was surprised at how much she changed with her looks. Acting is important, too, but her dedication to fully embody the character through her appearance amazed me.""When I heard that Han Hyo Joo participated in building the character's appearance, I thought I should learn from her professional attitude. Observing her, I discovered that focusing on acting wasn't the only way to make a character come to life. It was also important to work on other aspects, such as the character's appearance. It was truly mind-blowing. She made me think that I should start paying more attention to how the character I play should look.", he said, expressing his deep admiration for Han Hyo Joo.When asked about the intense action scenes he filmed with Han Hyo Joo, Oh Seung-hoon admitted, "I had to practice a lot more than her since she had already had experience from her previous action films.""We had to make the fight look real instead of choreographing a flawlessly coordinated sequence. For three to four months, I practiced getting beat up. While Han Hyo Joo and I were rehearsing those scenes, I was impressed by how good she was at it.""During a particular scene, I had to tear a section of her top to reveal her abs, which sounded challenging.", he said and added, "I was surprised how defined her abs were. I told her, 'You're incredible.'. Her skin looked like leather, which was intended. She even cut her water intake to achieve that look.", said Oh Seung-hoon.(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)