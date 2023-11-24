[SBS Star] "She Looked Awful!" Oh Seung-hoon Tells How Han Hyo Joo Surprised Him on 'Believer 2' Set

On November 22, Oh Seung-hoon had an interview with a news outlet about his latest work, 'Believer 2', a sequel to the 2018 film 'Believer'.
'Believer 2' follows 'Jo Won-ho' (actor Cho Jin-woong), a police detective tracking a man called 'Mr. Lee', who runs Asia's biggest drug cartel.
Oh Seung-hoon played 'Seo Young-rak', a member of the cartel who helped 'Jo Won-ho' with his investigation but then disappeared.
Han Hyo Joo played 'Big Knife', the closest associate of 'Mr. Lee'.
"I was so surprised.", Oh Seung-hoon said, remembering the unforgettable moment he met Han Hyo Joo on the 'Believer 2' set.
"In my head, Han Hyo Joo is such a beautiful person. I've loved her ever since I was a kid. She's like my ideal type. But when I saw her at the filming location, she looked awful. She looked too much like 'Big Knife'.", he laughingly said.
"When I heard that Han Hyo Joo participated in building the character's appearance, I thought I should learn from her professional attitude. Observing her, I discovered that focusing on acting wasn't the only way to make a character come to life. It was also important to work on other aspects, such as the character's appearance. It was truly mind-blowing. She made me think that I should start paying more attention to how the character I play should look.", he said, expressing his deep admiration for Han Hyo Joo.
"We had to make the fight look real instead of choreographing a flawlessly coordinated sequence. For three to four months, I practiced getting beat up. While Han Hyo Joo and I were rehearsing those scenes, I was impressed by how good she was at it."
"During a particular scene, I had to tear a section of her top to reveal her abs, which sounded challenging.", he said and added, "I was surprised how defined her abs were. I told her, 'You're incredible.'. Her skin looked like leather, which was intended. She even cut her water intake to achieve that look.", said Oh Seung-hoon.
