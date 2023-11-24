[SBS Star] "I'm More Like an Ajussi Now and..." Jay Park Shares Why He Turned to K-Pop Group Production

On November 23, Jay Park guested on singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'.
When Cho Hyun-ah referred to Jay Park as a superstar, Jay Park gave a humble response, "Ummm... I wouldn't say that I'm a superstar. I don't consider myself as a star anymore. I'm more like an ajussi (middle-aged man) now. I definitely have more ajussi vibes than superstar vibes."
Jay Park said, "As you know, I established two hip-hop labels―AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in the past, and they were a big success. I felt like I had reached the top in the hip-hop scene though. I was the head of those agencies for years, and it just seemed like there was nothing more I could bring to the table there. So, I needed some change and wanted to try something new. Hence, the establishment of MORE VISION last year."
Then, Cho Hyun-ah asked how it was going with his K-pop group production, especially with casting trainees, and Jay Park told her, "Well, I did realize that when I'm at auditions, I tend to favor certain types of people. I can usually tell their personality and taste in music by the song they choose to sing at their auditions."
He continued, "With the sexy genre that I'm doing, the older I get, the more likely that I'll be put in a difficult situation. It's not like I can't stay sexy, but I don't want to stay sexy. There are plenty of guys out there who are sexier than I am, and what I don't want to do is trying too hard to win them."
As soon as Jay Park finished his sentence, Cho Hyun-ah exclaimed, "Wow!" then said, "You have an incredible mindset."
