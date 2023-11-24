뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm More Like an Ajussi Now and..." Jay Park Shares Why He Turned to K-Pop Group Production
[SBS Star] "I'm More Like an Ajussi Now and..." Jay Park Shares Why He Turned to K-Pop Group Production

[SBS Star] "Im More Like an Ajussi Now and..." Jay Park Shares Why He Turned to K-Pop Group Production
Hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed reasons for his recent transition to K-pop group production. 

On November 23, Jay Park guested on singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show 'Thursday Night'. 

When Cho Hyun-ah referred to Jay Park as a superstar, Jay Park gave a humble response, "Ummm... I wouldn't say that I'm a superstar. I don't consider myself as a star anymore. I'm more like an ajussi (middle-aged man) now. I definitely have more ajussi vibes than superstar vibes." 
Jay Park
As their talk went on after that, Cho Hyun-ah asked him about establishing his K-pop-centered agency MORE VISION, where he manages already-debuted artists but works to make new K-pop groups. 

Jay Park said, "As you know, I established two hip-hop labels―AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in the past, and they were a big success. I felt like I had reached the top in the hip-hop scene though. I was the head of those agencies for years, and it just seemed like there was nothing more I could bring to the table there. So, I needed some change and wanted to try something new. Hence, the establishment of MORE VISION last year." 

Then, Cho Hyun-ah asked how it was going with his K-pop group production, especially with casting trainees, and Jay Park told her, "Well, I did realize that when I'm at auditions, I tend to favor certain types of people. I can usually tell their personality and taste in music by the song they choose to sing at their auditions." 
Jay Park
Jay Park kept going to tell her why he chose to focus more on producing K-pop groups than his own performances, "If you want to be part of the music scene for long, still performing when you're older, you constantly got to think, analyze and study in order to either improve yourself greatly or come up with something completely new every time when you make a comeback. That's what you're expected, and... That's tiring." 

He continued, "With the sexy genre that I'm doing, the older I get, the more likely that I'll be put in a difficult situation. It's not like I can't stay sexy, but I don't want to stay sexy. There are plenty of guys out there who are sexier than I am, and what I don't want to do is trying too hard to win them."   

As soon as Jay Park finished his sentence, Cho Hyun-ah exclaimed, "Wow!" then said, "You have an incredible mindset." 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
