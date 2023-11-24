[SBS Star] HyunA Shares What It Has Been Like Working at AT AREA in Her New Documentary

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist HyunA's behind-the-scenes story of her joining AT AREA is about to be revealed.On November 22, a trailer for HyunA's upcoming documentary was posted on her official YouTube channel.The documentary is to showcase HyunA's artistic side as she joins AT AREA, a hip-hop label founded by the music-producing and composing duo GroovyRoom.The pre-released official trailer showed glimpses of the star during a photo session for her new profile pictures and practicing for the performance video of her latest song, 'Attitude', generating great expectations for the upcoming documentary.In the clip, HyunA spoke about her experience working in a new environment as she joined AT AREA."Working in here, I've come to realize that there is still an unknown world for me.", HyunA said and exclaimed, "It's so much fun here!"The singer then shared what she was thinking during the making process of 'Attitude', her first work under the label.She said, "I've been feeling better and better. I think there's a distinction between the type of music appreciated through the ears and others that are appreciated primarily through the eyes. I used to see myself only as an artist with visually appreciated music.""But now, I want to show that I can also deliver music that is worth listening to and make my fans thrilled. I'm really looking forward to this.", she said.When HyunA joined AT AREA, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding how her artistic chemistry with GroovyRoom would unfold."Our goal is to create a fresh, AT AREA version of HyunA.", GroovyRoom said, explaining how 'Attitude' was born.The performance video of 'Attitude' was created to celebrate HyunA's addition to AT AREA; it has been adored by her global fans eagerly awaiting her new music.HyunA's captivating documentary, which features her concerns and ambition as an artist and how the singer embarks on a meaningful breakthrough, will be released on November 24 at 8:00 pm (KST) on HyunA's official YouTube channel.(Credit= 'HyunA' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' 'at____area' Instagram)(SBS Star)