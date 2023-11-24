뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HyunA Shares What It Has Been Like Working at AT AREA in Her New Documentary
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HyunA Shares What It Has Been Like Working at AT AREA in Her New Documentary

Published 2023.11.24 14:23 View Count
[SBS Star] HyunA Shares What It Has Been Like Working at AT AREA in Her New Documentary
K-pop artist HyunA's behind-the-scenes story of her joining AT AREA is about to be revealed.

On November 22, a trailer for HyunA's upcoming documentary was posted on her official YouTube channel.

The documentary is to showcase HyunA's artistic side as she joins AT AREA, a hip-hop label founded by the music-producing and composing duo GroovyRoom.

The pre-released official trailer showed glimpses of the star during a photo session for her new profile pictures and practicing for the performance video of her latest song, 'Attitude', generating great expectations for the upcoming documentary.
HyunA
In the clip, HyunA spoke about her experience working in a new environment as she joined AT AREA.

"Working in here, I've come to realize that there is still an unknown world for me.", HyunA said and exclaimed, "It's so much fun here!"

The singer then shared what she was thinking during the making process of 'Attitude', her first work under the label.

She said, "I've been feeling better and better. I think there's a distinction between the type of music appreciated through the ears and others that are appreciated primarily through the eyes. I used to see myself only as an artist with visually appreciated music."

"But now, I want to show that I can also deliver music that is worth listening to and make my fans thrilled. I'm really looking forward to this.", she said.
HyunA
When HyunA joined AT AREA, there was a lot of anticipation surrounding how her artistic chemistry with GroovyRoom would unfold.

"Our goal is to create a fresh, AT AREA version of HyunA.", GroovyRoom said, explaining how 'Attitude' was born.

The performance video of 'Attitude' was created to celebrate HyunA's addition to AT AREA; it has been adored by her global fans eagerly awaiting her new music.

HyunA's captivating documentary, which features her concerns and ambition as an artist and how the singer embarks on a meaningful breakthrough, will be released on November 24 at 8:00 pm (KST) on HyunA's official YouTube channel.
HyunA

(Credit= 'HyunA' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' 'at____area' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지