[SBS Star] "Honestly..." Jang Keun Suk Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors that Have Been Circulating for Years

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jang Keun Suk was seen mentioning his nose job rumors on his YouTube show.On November 22 episode of Jang Keun Suk's YouTube show 'I Am Jang Keun Suk', hip-hop artist BE'O made a guest appearance.Since it was the first time they had met, they greeted each other in a friendly manner, then went on to introduce oneself to one another.While trying to break the silence and getting a conversation going, they found things that they had in common.Jang Keun Suk said, "I just thought of one. We both had rumors saying that we had nose jobs, which we denied."BE'O immediately responded, "Oh, yeah. You're right. When I was on 'Show Me the Money 10' (Mnet's rap competition show) in 2021, the contestants were given a mission to participate in a 1:1 diss battle."Sounding upset, he continued, "During the diss battle, the rapper battling me against me used a line that went, 'Get rid of the silicone in your nose first.' I didn't get a nose job though. But because of that line, everybody really believed that I had my nose done."Jang Keun Suk commented, "I have the exact same experience. It was worse when I was around your age. At that time, everyone just assumed that my nose was fake for some reason. They were all like, 'You got a nose job, didn't you?'"As BE'O replied, "You do have a pretty high nose bridge though," Jang Keun Suk asked, "So, are you telling that my nose looks fake to you as well?"To his question, BE'O answered, "Oh, I mean... I don't know anything about plastic surgery, so..."Jang Keun Suk said to BE'O, "I didn't, okay?! I swear that I didn't get anything done on my nose. I honestly didn't."Then, Jang Keun Suk told him what kind of comments he still gets from people.Chuckling, the actor stated, "I still get comments like, 'Go and see a plastic surgeon and take some images there to prove that you didn't get a nose job.'"(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)(SBS Star)