뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Says She Desperately Wishes for a Celebrity Version of 'EXchange' to Come Out
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Says She Desperately Wishes for a Celebrity Version of 'EXchange' to Come Out

Published 2023.11.24 11:05 Updated 2023.11.24 11:09 View Count
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Says She Desperately Wishes for a Celebrity Version of EXchange to Come Out
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa shared that she desperately wishes for a celebrity version of TVING's much-loved reality dating show 'EXchange' to be released.

On November 24, the members of aespa guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG'. 

The show started off with the host Jae-jae briefly having an interview with KARINA before meeting the other three girls―WINTER, NINGNING and GISELLE. 
KARINA
Despite the interview being short, KARINA gave out a lot of interesting information about herself during that time. 

It all started with Jae-jae commenting on how KARINA is known to spend her day as if there are 48 hours in a day, not 24 hours. 

Jae-jae listed all the things that KARINA does in a day beside her work, which were watching dramas, watching trended videos on social media, watching new performances by K-pop groups, playing the piano, fangirling over cute character emojis and more. 

When done going over them, she noted that these were things that trigger a great amount of dopamine. 
KARINA
KARINA responded, "Yeah, you're right. The latest thing that I'm into is watching animated series or films. I've begun digging into them this year, and I've recently watched Disney's 'Tangled' like a hundred times." 

After that, she sang 'Healing Incantation' by American singer Mandy Moore from 'Tangled' to Jae-jae. 

KARINA also shared that she has been obsessed with Netflix's mega-hit revenge series 'The Glory', and said that she wishes to be as close to the writer as she can get. 
KARINA
Then, the K-pop star claimed that short-form videos are the best when it comes to releasing dopamine, so she just cannot stop watching them. 

KARINA compared short-form videos on different social media platforms to popular reality dating shows, saying, "If Instagram Reels are 'EXchange', YouTube Shorts are 'Heart Signal'. And if you want dopamine to be released fast, go straight to TikTok. They're the best at that. Being on TikTok basically gives you the same kind of pleasure as watching 'I Am Solo'." 
KARINA
As she mentioned all those popular reality dating shows, Jae-jae wondered if she actually watched all of them, including 'I Am Solo'. 

KARINA nodded and commented, "Yeah, I have. When the aespa members and I watched dating reality shows together, we would always say to one another, 'Wouldn't it be so cool if a celebrity version of 'EXchange' came out?' I want to see exes of celebrities meeting again and going on dates with each other. That would be super fun." 

Loving the idea, Jae-jae jumped up from her seat and exclaimed, "Wow! Why were you guys discussing something that fun without me?!"
 

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, TVING EXchange) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지