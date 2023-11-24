[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Says She Desperately Wishes for a Celebrity Version of 'EXchange' to Come Out

이미지 확대하기

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa shared that she desperately wishes for a celebrity version of TVING's much-loved reality dating show 'EXchange' to be released.On November 24, the members of aespa guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG'.The show started off with the host Jae-jae briefly having an interview with KARINA before meeting the other three girls―WINTER, NINGNING and GISELLE.Despite the interview being short, KARINA gave out a lot of interesting information about herself during that time.It all started with Jae-jae commenting on how KARINA is known to spend her day as if there are 48 hours in a day, not 24 hours.Jae-jae listed all the things that KARINA does in a day beside her work, which were watching dramas, watching trended videos on social media, watching new performances by K-pop groups, playing the piano, fangirling over cute character emojis and more.When done going over them, she noted that these were things that trigger a great amount of dopamine.KARINA responded, "Yeah, you're right. The latest thing that I'm into is watching animated series or films. I've begun digging into them this year, and I've recently watched Disney's 'Tangled' like a hundred times."After that, she sang 'Healing Incantation' by American singer Mandy Moore from 'Tangled' to Jae-jae.KARINA also shared that she has been obsessed with Netflix's mega-hit revenge series 'The Glory', and said that she wishes to be as close to the writer as she can get.Then, the K-pop star claimed that short-form videos are the best when it comes to releasing dopamine, so she just cannot stop watching them.KARINA compared short-form videos on different social media platforms to popular reality dating shows, saying, "If Instagram Reels are 'EXchange', YouTube Shorts are 'Heart Signal'. And if you want dopamine to be released fast, go straight to TikTok. They're the best at that. Being on TikTok basically gives you the same kind of pleasure as watching 'I Am Solo'."As she mentioned all those popular reality dating shows, Jae-jae wondered if she actually watched all of them, including 'I Am Solo'.KARINA nodded and commented, "Yeah, I have. When the aespa members and I watched dating reality shows together, we would always say to one another, 'Wouldn't it be so cool if a celebrity version of 'EXchange' came out?' I want to see exes of celebrities meeting again and going on dates with each other. That would be super fun."Loving the idea, Jae-jae jumped up from her seat and exclaimed, "Wow! Why were you guys discussing something that fun without me?!"(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, TVING EXchange)(SBS Star)