[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Speaks About Receiving an Unexpected Call from Zo In Sung During 'Moving'

Recently, the cast of the upcoming Netflix movie 'Believer 2' including Han Hyo Joo, Cha Seung Won, Cho Jinwoong and Oh Seung-hoon guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG'.
When asked about the first time they worked in partnership, Han Hyo Joo said, "It was when I was like 20 years old. We shot a commercial. We were part of quite a lot of other commercials after that one."
She continued, "But I had never acted with him until 'Moving'. We were married in the series as well, you know. Working with In Sung for 'Moving' made me see a new side of him. Not only was he a very detail-oriented person who truly cared for people around him, but he was also an actor who thought harder on his role and project than anyone else."
Smiling, she added, "In Sung really seemed to care for his people. He's so caring. His words definitely comforted me."
'Moving' was unveiled this August, and it was the most successful Korean original content since Disney+ launched their Korean service.
It revolves around children with superpowers and their parents with painful pasts; they face enormous dangers together.
(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, 'zoinsung_official' Instagram)
(SBS Star)