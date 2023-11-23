뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Speaks About Receiving an Unexpected Call from Zo In Sung During 'Moving'
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Speaks About Receiving an Unexpected Call from Zo In Sung During 'Moving'

Published 2023.11.23 17:44 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Speaks About Receiving an Unexpected Call from Zo In Sung During Moving
Actress Han Hyo Joo spoke about receiving an unexpected call from actor Zo In Sung during the shooting of 'Moving'. 

Recently, the cast of the upcoming Netflix movie 'Believer 2' including Han Hyo Joo, Cha Seung Won, Cho Jinwoong and Oh Seung-hoon guested on SBS' YouTube show 'MMTG'. 
Han Hyo Joo
While the host Jae-jae went over each of their career histories, she noticed that Disney+'s series 'Moving' was not the first time Han Hyo Joo and Zo In Sung worked together; in fact, they worked with each other multiple times in the past. 

When asked about the first time they worked in partnership, Han Hyo Joo said, "It was when I was like 20 years old. We shot a commercial. We were part of quite a lot of other commercials after that one." 

She continued, "But I had never acted with him until 'Moving'. We were married in the series as well, you know. Working with In Sung for 'Moving' made me see a new side of him. Not only was he a very detail-oriented person who truly cared for people around him, but he was also an actor who thought harder on his role and project than anyone else." 
Han Hyo Joo
Then, Han Hyo Joo mentioned the time when his warmth reached her, "Since my role was a mother of a 19-year-old child, I worried so much. I couldn't even sleep at night. Reading my worries, In Sung unexpectedly called me one day and was like, 'Hey, you can pull it off. Don't worry, okay? I've monitored your scenes today, and you were amazing.'" 

Smiling, she added, "In Sung really seemed to care for his people. He's so caring. His words definitely comforted me." 
 

'Moving' was unveiled this August, and it was the most successful Korean original content since Disney+ launched their Korean service. 

It revolves around children with superpowers and their parents with painful pasts; they face enormous dangers together.

(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, 'zoinsung_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지