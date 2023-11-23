[SBS Star] VIDEO: "WTH No Way Are They Human Beings!" Fans Are Creeped Out by a New K-Pop Group

이미지 확대하기

K-pop fans are creeped out by soon-to-debut K-pop girl group iii.Last week, iii's management agency BIG OCEAN ENM released teaser photos for their upcoming girl group iii's debut single 'Forbidden Midnight' online.Following the release, however, the company received interesting responses from K-pop fans.K-pop fans claimed that they looked too AI-like to be human beings; the photos of iii went viral in no time.Many bluntly, while some hesitantly, shared that all five members gave them the creeps, because they looked really fake in a lot of ways, but sort of looked like regular girls at the same time.Then on November 23, BIG OCEAN ENM dropped iii's music video for 'Forbidden Midnight', and thousands of K-pop fans are now actually freaking out.It was because the music video featured the members―Vivi, Nicole, Ahra, Yan and Evie―looking more AI than the teaser photos.K-pop fans noticed that although they moved naturally, their faces, especially their eyes, appeared as unnatural as ever.They were disturbed by the fact that their eyes did not focus right on the camera, and how the whole music video ended without any of them blinking even once.After watching this video, they left comments such as, "Guys, I'm scared. Their eyes look completely lifeless.", "Okay, I've never been so creeped out while watching a K-pop MV...", "Just look at the ways they fail to make eye contact with the camera every time! Super creepy!", "Is this how the 'new normal' in K-pop is going to be? In that case, I'm out. I'm not interested in watching performances by AI!", "They're definitely AI. There's no way in hell they're human beings!" and so on.BIG OCEAN ENM has yet to confirm or deny the suspicions of them being AI; the most that the company has disclosed so far is that they will launch iii "using a unique system".It is said that iii is scheduled to make their debut in the first half of 2024.(Credit= 'III Official' YouTube, 'bigoceanenm' X)(SBS Star)