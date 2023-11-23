[SBS Star] NewJeans HANNI Mentions the Time When She Was Touched by SEVENTEEN WOOZI

On November 16, NewJeans updated the group's YouTube channel with a video of them in Tokyo, Japan, this summer.
On their way to perform at the annual music festival 'SUMMER SONIC', the girls expressed great excitement through their cameras.
While doing so, HANNI shared an intriguing story, "Yesterday, we went to film NHK's special show. SEVENTEEN guested on the show too. There, WOOZI and J-pop duo Yoasobi had an interview together as well. How cool is that!"
She commented with a bright smile, "I'm glad that I was able to know this in advance. I thank WOOZI for it. I'm heading to the site with that information in mind. Hopefully, I'll be able to perform without any issues."
Despite her concern, NewJeans did the job perfectly. Their performance was widely applauded.
The Vietnamese-Australian member of NewJeans added, "I know how to make small talk in Korean, but it's so hard to do it in Japanese. I think I have a long way to go," she added while laughing, "Starting today, I'm going to put more time into studying Japanese."
(Credit= 'NewJeans' YouTube, PLEDIS Entertainment)
(SBS Star)