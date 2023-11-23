[SBS Star] NewJeans HANNI Mentions the Time When She Was Touched by SEVENTEEN WOOZI

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group NewJeans' member HANNI talked about the time when she was touched by her labelmate WOOZI of boy group SEVENTEEN.On November 16, NewJeans updated the group's YouTube channel with a video of them in Tokyo, Japan, this summer.On their way to perform at the annual music festival 'SUMMER SONIC', the girls expressed great excitement through their cameras.While doing so, HANNI shared an intriguing story, "Yesterday, we went to film NHK's special show. SEVENTEEN guested on the show too. There, WOOZI and J-pop duo Yoasobi had an interview together as well. How cool is that!"HANNI resumed, "Anyway, WOOZI said that when he performed at 'SUMMER SONIC' in the past, the music from in-ear monitors came out later than it was supposed to. It was apparently due to the heat; the scorching hot weather was causing technical problems on site."She commented with a bright smile, "I'm glad that I was able to know this in advance. I thank WOOZI for it. I'm heading to the site with that information in mind. Hopefully, I'll be able to perform without any issues."Despite her concern, NewJeans did the job perfectly. Their performance was widely applauded.After the performance and fan meeting at the festival, HANNI commented, "I met so many fans today. I tried my best to communicate with them in Japanese, but I'm not sure if our communication went well."The Vietnamese-Australian member of NewJeans added, "I know how to make small talk in Korean, but it's so hard to do it in Japanese. I think I have a long way to go," she added while laughing, "Starting today, I'm going to put more time into studying Japanese."(Credit= 'NewJeans' YouTube, PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)