뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "That's Why I'm Their Biggest Fan" J.Y. Park Shares Why TWICE Is an Irreplaceable Group
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "That's Why I'm Their Biggest Fan" J.Y. Park Shares Why TWICE Is an Irreplaceable Group

Published 2023.11.22 17:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "Thats Why Im Their Biggest Fan" J.Y. Park Shares Why TWICE Is an Irreplaceable Group
J.Y. Park, the head of K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment, shared why he believes TWICE is a group that is irreplaceable.  

On November 21, Sung Si-kyung released the new episode of his YouTube show. 

In this episode of the show, his close friend J.Y. Park made a guest appearance. 

While their talk went on, the staff members around them were seen continuously asking J.Y. Park about TWICE. 

To this, Sung Si-kyung jokingly expressed his anger at them, "Guys, stop asking him about TWICE!"

But obviously, they did not listen to him; their love for TWICE was too big. 
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park
Since they were so desperate to hear things about TWICE though, J.Y. Park decided to talk about them. 

J.Y. Park commented, "If I were a male K-pop fan, right? I would love TWICE. I'll totally be a fan of them because there's no reason not to." 

He elaborated on why he would confidently say that, "There aren't many girls out there who are beautiful both inside and out. But they are. That's something that I can guarantee." 

He resumed, "Let me be honest with you, the nine of them don't ever fight. It's been years since they've been working together, but they have not once fought with each other. They still don't fight, and that's a fact right there. They just really care for one another." 

Wowing, Sung Si-kyung responded, "Looking at them from your position, as their producer, you must adore them even more; you must be a huge fan of them," to which J.Y. Park nodded. 
 

TWICE debuted in October 2015; the group's members include NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYEON, CHAEYOUNG and TZUYU. 

All nine members of TWICE renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment in July 2022. 

(Credit= '성시경 Sung Si Kyung' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지