[SBS Star] "That's Why I'm Their Biggest Fan" J.Y. Park Shares Why TWICE Is an Irreplaceable Group

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

J.Y. Park, the head of K-pop girl group TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment, shared why he believes TWICE is a group that is irreplaceable.On November 21, Sung Si-kyung released the new episode of his YouTube show.In this episode of the show, his close friend J.Y. Park made a guest appearance.While their talk went on, the staff members around them were seen continuously asking J.Y. Park about TWICE.To this, Sung Si-kyung jokingly expressed his anger at them, "Guys, stop asking him about TWICE!"But obviously, they did not listen to him; their love for TWICE was too big.Since they were so desperate to hear things about TWICE though, J.Y. Park decided to talk about them.J.Y. Park commented, "If I were a male K-pop fan, right? I would love TWICE. I'll totally be a fan of them because there's no reason not to."He elaborated on why he would confidently say that, "There aren't many girls out there who are beautiful both inside and out. But they are. That's something that I can guarantee."He resumed, "Let me be honest with you, the nine of them don't ever fight. It's been years since they've been working together, but they have not once fought with each other. They still don't fight, and that's a fact right there. They just really care for one another."Wowing, Sung Si-kyung responded, "Looking at them from your position, as their producer, you must adore them even more; you must be a huge fan of them," to which J.Y. Park nodded.TWICE debuted in October 2015; the group's members include NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYEON, CHAEYOUNG and TZUYU.All nine members of TWICE renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment in July 2022.(Credit= '성시경 Sung Si Kyung' YouTube)(SBS Star)