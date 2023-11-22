[SBS Star] "I'm Older, but..." Ryu Jun Yeol Shares How He Benefited from Working with Kim Woo Bin

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Jun Yeol described how he benefited from working with actor Kim Woo Bin.On November 22, a press conference for the upcoming second part of 'Alienoid' took place at CGV Yongsan, Seoul.The main cast―Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, Yum Jung Ah, Jo Woo-jin, Kim Eui-seong, Jin Seon-kyu, and director Choi Dong-hoon―attended the press conference, and the event was hosted by entertainer Park Kyung-rim.Park Kyung-rim had questions ready for each of them, and one of the questions that she asked Kim Woo Bin was about his chemistry with Ryu Jun Yeol.Looking at Kim Woo Bin, she asked, "Woo Bin, I remember the last time I spoke to you about the first part of 'Alienoid', you were like, 'I felt lonely throughout our shooting because I filmed most of my parts by myself.' I heard that for the shooting this time, you and Jun Yeol were often paired with each other. How was the chemistry between you two?"Kim Woo Bin answered, "It was nice. It was really nice to work with Jun Yeol. Most of all, he's an amazing actor, you know. He's filled with such good energy as well, so I got to receive that sort of good energy from him while filming with him."Seeming like it was a bit too cringey for him to compliment another guy, Kim Woo Bin laughed after finishing his sentence, and Ryu Jun Yeol burst out laughing.As Kim Woo Bin saw Ryu Jun Yeol laughing, he asked, "It was fun though, right?" and Ryu Jun Yeol nodded with a big smile.Then, Park Kyung-rim asked Ryu Jun Yeol if there were any fun on-site stories involving Kim Woo Bin.Ryu Jun Yeol responded, "Well, I'm three years older than he is, but for some reason, the members of staff thought that Woo Bin was older. My guess is that it was because Woo Bin was this responsible dude that they could rely on. I mean, Woo Bin does have more experience in this field than I do."He continued, "So, thanks to that, I didn't really feel pressure about being the older one. In fact, I felt quite relaxed and free on site. It was all thanks to Woo Bin."Meanwhile, 'Alienoid: Part 2' is scheduled to premiere in January 2024.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)