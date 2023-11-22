[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Confirms that He Is a Good Kisser; Tells His Secrets to Creating Great Kissing Scenes

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Chang Wook confirmed that he is a good kisser, like everybody thinks he is.Recently, Ji Chang Wook guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.While talking together, Jang Do-yeon shared an interesting fact about Ji Chang Wook."Did you know that your most-watched videos online are all kissing scenes from your dramas?"In response to Jang Do-yeon's words, Ji Chang Wook cutely complained, "There are plenty of other scenes that I worked hard on, but why are kissing scenes the only ones gaining that much attention?"He quickly added, "If I'm being honest with you though, I do feel quite happy about that," explaining, "Since that tells me that my kissing scenes gave aesthetic pleasure to a lot of people."With a playful smile, he resumed, "But that's probably because I'm a good kisser, right? I'm pretty sure...?"As Jang Do-yeon blushed and burst out laughing, Ji Chang Wook commented, "The primary factor in the creation of kissing scenes is establishing the right kind of atmosphere for the actors, and each and every one of my production team did an amazing job. That was why they turned out looking so incredible."When asked if he could reveal anything more about filming kissing scenes, Ji Chang Wook stated that the chemistry between the two actors becomes more important as more affectionate they have to get for their scenes."I never really improvise when I film kissing scenes. That may put a lot of pressure on my partner that they'll lose their energy at a faster rate, you know. I'm always a little more careful when shooting scenes where my partner and I have to be very affectionate with each other. I'm a bit shy to say this, but I usually sort of rehearse those scenes with my partner beforehand. I honestly find kissing scenes harder to film than action scenes."At the end of his talk about kissing scenes, Jang Do-yeon nodded and concluded that Ji Chang Wook was a pro kisser.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SBS Backstreet Rookie)(SBS Star)