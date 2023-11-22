[SBS Star] "I'm a New Yorker Now!" Disbanded miss A Min Gives an Update on Her Life

이미지 확대하기

Min of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A gave an update on her life as a New Yorker.On November 20, one YouTuber Mingoi uploaded a video on his YouTube channel featuring his day in New York City, the United States, with a special guest.When introducing the guest of the day, the YouTuber said, "I've been living in NYC for some time now, and I have this close friend that I spend a lot of time with. She's in Manhattan at the moment, but she asked me to grab something at her place before I went to see her, so I'm heading to her home right now."Then, he gave a sneak peek of her apartment while picking up 'dakbokkeumtang' (braised spicy chicken) that she asked for, and went to a hair salon in Manhattan, where she was.There, he finally revealed who the guest was, and it was Min.After getting her hair done, Min said in front of Mingoi's camera, "Hi, everyone. I'm Min, Mingoi's NYC neighbor. I have to rush to the gym now because my yoga class is about to start. Mingoi, you're joining the class today, okay?"While walking to the gym together, Min said, "It's been about a year since I left Korea. I'm now a New Yorker. I've spent my childhood in the U.S., and here I am in this country again.""NYC is great in the sense that I'm able to experience many different cultures. But the bad thing about the city is that it's so dirty and smelly," she added, then laughed.Following their yoga class, they went to a Mexican place and had some tacos.Mingoi told Min, "I was a student when you made your debut as miss A. I remember how popular you were back then. miss A pretty much took over the K-pop scene at the time."He went on, "You used to look like a cold-hearted city girl, but these days, you run about the streets so that you still make it to the other side of the street before the lights change."Min laughingly commented, "Hey, come on. I'm still that cold-hearted city girl. I'm also a New Yorker now, you know!"Debuted in July 2010, miss A released a great number of hit songs, including 'Bad Girl Good Girl', 'Good-bye Baby', 'Hush' and more.In December 2017, JYP Entertainment released an official statement notifying the disbandment of miss A.(Credit= '민고이YAMAN' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)