뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I'm a New Yorker Now!" Disbanded miss A Min Gives an Update on Her Life
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I'm a New Yorker Now!" Disbanded miss A Min Gives an Update on Her Life

Published 2023.11.22 11:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "Im a New Yorker Now!" Disbanded miss A Min Gives an Update on Her Life
Min of disbanded K-pop girl group miss A gave an update on her life as a New Yorker. 

On November 20, one YouTuber Mingoi uploaded a video on his YouTube channel featuring his day in New York City, the United States, with a special guest. 

When introducing the guest of the day, the YouTuber said, "I've been living in NYC for some time now, and I have this close friend that I spend a lot of time with. She's in Manhattan at the moment, but she asked me to grab something at her place before I went to see her, so I'm heading to her home right now."

Then, he gave a sneak peek of her apartment while picking up 'dakbokkeumtang' (braised spicy chicken) that she asked for, and went to a hair salon in Manhattan, where she was.  
Mingoi YouTube
Mingoi YouTube
There, he finally revealed who the guest was, and it was Min. 

After getting her hair done, Min said in front of Mingoi's camera, "Hi, everyone. I'm Min, Mingoi's NYC neighbor. I have to rush to the gym now because my yoga class is about to start. Mingoi, you're joining the class today, okay?" 

While walking to the gym together, Min said, "It's been about a year since I left Korea. I'm now a New Yorker. I've spent my childhood in the U.S., and here I am in this country again." 

"NYC is great in the sense that I'm able to experience many different cultures. But the bad thing about the city is that it's so dirty and smelly," she added, then laughed. 
Mingoi YouTube
Mingoi YouTube
Following their yoga class, they went to a Mexican place and had some tacos. 

Mingoi told Min, "I was a student when you made your debut as miss A. I remember how popular you were back then. miss A pretty much took over the K-pop scene at the time." 

He went on, "You used to look like a cold-hearted city girl, but these days, you run about the streets so that you still make it to the other side of the street before the lights change." 

Min laughingly commented, "Hey, come on. I'm still that cold-hearted city girl. I'm also a New Yorker now, you know!" 
 

Debuted in July 2010, miss A released a great number of hit songs, including 'Bad Girl Good Girl', 'Good-bye Baby', 'Hush' and more. 

In December 2017, JYP Entertainment released an official statement notifying the disbandment of miss A. 

(Credit= '민고이YAMAN' YouTube, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지