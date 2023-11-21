[SBS Star] "She's Changed So Much!" Park Bom Looks Unrecognizable in Her New Photos

On November 20, Park Bom's management agency D NATION shared teaser photos for Park Bom's upcoming digital single 'I' online.
In these photos, Park Bom put on pale skin makeup that contrasted to her smokey eye makeup and long black hair with full bangs.
Park Bom has shown constant changes in her appearance ever since she made her debut as a member of disbanded girl group 2NE1 in 2009, especially more so following the group's disbandment in 2016.
Not only her weight fluctuated drastically, but it also looked like she underwent multiple plastic surgeries.
Fans worried about her health every time they saw her social media uploads.
They are saying things like, "Unnie, I'm truly worried about you. Please stop changing your looks anymore.", "Hope this is just heavy photoshopping, because I honestly couldn't recognize her at all!", "OMG... I didn't really have a chance to check out her photos after 2NE1 disbanded and... She's changed so much! I'm shocked!" and more.
(Credit= 'dnation_official' 'newharoobompark' Instagram, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)