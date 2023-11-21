[SBS Star] "She's Changed So Much!" Park Bom Looks Unrecognizable in Her New Photos

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Park Bom's new photos are making fans go, "Wow, she almost looks unrecognizable!"On November 20, Park Bom's management agency D NATION shared teaser photos for Park Bom's upcoming digital single 'I' online.In these photos, Park Bom put on pale skin makeup that contrasted to her smokey eye makeup and long black hair with full bangs.When fans looked at the photos, they could not help but notice how different she looked in them; a lot of them were in fact shocked to find this out.Park Bom has shown constant changes in her appearance ever since she made her debut as a member of disbanded girl group 2NE1 in 2009, especially more so following the group's disbandment in 2016.Not only her weight fluctuated drastically, but it also looked like she underwent multiple plastic surgeries.Fans worried about her health every time they saw her social media uploads.But the changes were more evident in these teaser photos, to the point that she almost looked unrecognizable if nobody said the girl in the photos were Park Bom, fans are expressing their concern for her even more right now.They are saying things like, "Unnie, I'm truly worried about you. Please stop changing your looks anymore.", "Hope this is just heavy photoshopping, because I honestly couldn't recognize her at all!", "OMG... I didn't really have a chance to check out her photos after 2NE1 disbanded and... She's changed so much! I'm shocked!" and more.'I' is scheduled to be released on November 22 at 6PM KST.(Credit= 'dnation_official' 'newharoobompark' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)