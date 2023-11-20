[SBS Star] An Intruder Brandishes a Knife in the Dressing Room; Super Junior KyuHyun Gets Injured

이미지 확대하기

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior got injured by a female intruder who broke into the dressing room of a musical and brandished a knife.On November 20, Seoul Gangseo Police Station revealed that one woman in her 30s was detained for brandishing a knife at actors in their waiting room.According to the police, the woman broke into the shared dressing room of a musical theater that is located in Magok-dong, Seoul, at around 6 PM on November 19.After entering the dressing room, she threatened them with a knife in her hand, while waving it about in the air.In the process of stopping her, KyuHyun, who was one of the actors in the dressing room, was injured.Fortunately though, his injury was not too serious, and paramedics administered first aid as soon as they got to the scene.So far, the police have confirmed that the woman does not personally know any of the actors, meaning that it is likely that she went into the dressing room after watching the performance the day before.The police added, "She has no records of stalking any of them either. We're currently looking at her mental health records and trying to discover how she obtained her knife. We plan to conduct a thorough investigation."(Credit= 'gyuram88' Instagram)(SBS Star)