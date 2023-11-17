[SBS Star] 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' Director Recalls How Park Bo Young's Kindness Got Him Choked Up

이미지 확대하기

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' director Lee Jae-kyoo spoke about his experience working with actress Park Bo Young in the series.Lee Jae-kyoo's recent interview with a news outlet about his latest work, Netflix's series 'Daily Dose of Sunshine', has been made public.'Daily Dose of Sunshine' revolves around a kind-hearted nurse, 'Jung Da-eun' (Park Bo Young), who has just been transferred to the Psychiatric Department; the series tells the stories of various patients by following the daily life of 'Jung Da-eun'.When asked about his experience working with Park Bo Young, the director had only good things to say."Park Bo Young had to deal with a lot of difficulties while filming. I was worried about her, but she didn't get upset for once. One demanding sequence required her, the lead actor, to stay still and not say anything. But even then, she didn't complain at all. I've never worked with an actor that didn't get angry at some point during filming a whole series as she did.", he said.The director went on to share how Park Bo Young made him feel emotional with her kindness."The SFX makeup was a real pain once. We struggled for five hours and failed. A week later, we spent another five to six hours and failed again. I scolded the production crew members, telling them they should feel bad for keeping the rest of the team and the actors waiting.""The site got dead silent. Then, through the headphones I was wearing, I heard Park Bo Young's voice telling the assistant director she was fine with waiting. I got choked up. She is such a kind and caring person.", he recounted.According to Lee Jae-kyoo, Park Bo Young is similar to her character 'Jung Da-eun'.He said, "Just like 'Jung Da-eun' in the series, Park Bo Young relied on and cared for the other actors playing her fellow nurses and the staff members at the 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' set. Park Bo Young always managed to bounce back up after going down and was more focused on taking care of others than herself, just like the character. She has also been helping critically ill children as a volunteer for the past decade."At the end of the interview, the director talked about what he wanted the series to say to its viewers."I found great solace in presenting the story of those psychiatric patients within the series. I wanted people to know they are not the only ones finding this world challenging, and feel reassured."(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)