[SBS Star] Lim Soo-jung Picks Lee Dong Wook as Her Best Male Partner; Why Not Gong Yoo or So Jisub?
Published 2023.11.17 16:41 View Count
Actress Lim Soo-jung explained why she would totally pick actor Lee Dong Wook as her best male partner so far. 

On November 17, Lim Soo-jung's interview took place at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul. 

Lim Soo-jung had met reporters from various media outlets to speak about her and Lee Dong Wook's upcoming movie 'Single in Seoul', which is to be premiered on November 29. 
Since the genre of her soon-to-be-released movie is romance again, the reporters commented on how she is the queen of romance. 

Upon hearing their comment, Lim Soo-jung shyly laughed, then responded, "I feel very honored now. Thank you. While it's true that most of my projects have been romance, they weren't successful because of me. I got lucky." 

She explained, "It was all thanks to meeting such great partners, who portrayed their romantic characters so amazingly. I've previously worked with So Jisub, Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Gang Dong Won, Jung Woo Sung... And... These two may be a little different from them, but I acted as a couple with Hwang Jung Min and Ryu Seung Ryong as well." 

She continued, "After them, there was Lee Dong Wook. Honestly though, every single one of them was perfect for romance with my characters. Not trying to be modest here or anything, I'm just giving credit where credit is due." 
When one reporter asked, "Who would you say is the best one out of all the male partners you've ever worked with?" 

Without hesitation, Lim Soo-jung answered, "Oh, it's definitely Lee Dong Wook. I would pick him in a heartbeat! I deeply apologize to the other actors I've worked with, but it's got to be him." 

She excitedly gave reasons for her choice, "Lee Dong Wook is an actor who plays all characters well. In his past projects, he even played non-human beings like the Grim Reaper and gumiho (nine-tailed fox), and he was incredible at it. As soon as I shot one single scene with him, I could sense how professional he was. Working with him was purely awesome." 

At the end of her sentence, Lim Soo-jung once again showed love for the actor she recently worked together, "That's why I chose Lee Dong Wook. There's nobody else in my heart right now. It's got to be Lee Dong Wook, full stop!" 
(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment, CJ ENM, KBS I'm Sorry, I Love You)

(SBS Star) 
