[SBS Star] Shin Dong-yeop Brings Up Jung Woo Sung·Lee Jung Jae's Dating Rumors While Talking

Entertainer Shin Dong-yeop mentioned actors Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae's dating rumors while talking with Jung Woo Sung.On November 16, a new episode of Shin Dong-yeop's YouTube show 'Zzanbro' featuring Jung Woo Sung and actor Hwang Jung Min was premiered online.During their talk over some drinks, Shin Dong-yeop mentioned Jung Woo Sung receiving 'Rookie Director Award' on behalf of Lee Jung Jae at the 43rd Blue Dragons Film Awards; he specifically spoke about Jung Woo Sung calling Lee Jung Jae on stage.He stated, "When I heard you guys speaking on the phone, I was taken aback at the fact that you guys spoke very politely to each other, given that you two have been friends for over 25 years," then curiously asked, "But you two drop honorifics when you are alone, right?"Showing a smile, Jung Woo Sung replied, "No, we use honorifics at all times, even when we're texting one another."He detailed how close he and Lee Jung Jae are afterward, "We're never on bad terms with each other because we don't expect anything from one another. There's only respect between us.""Once you start to feel close to someone, many start to think, 'Why is that person's thoughts so different from mine?' Then, you expect them to change and think more like you. Jung Jae and I fully respect each other's opinions. We're like, 'Oh, that's what you think? Okay, cool. I completely respect that.'"Following that, Jung Woo Sung reminisced about the early days of their friendship, "At first, we didn't really talk much. When we were still getting to know each other, we once went out for a couple of drinks and ended up drinking together for like five hours. During those five hours though, we only spoke for like 10 minutes in total."He explained, "After emptying our glasses, we stared into each other's eyes for a bit, then were like, 'Shall we have some more?' That was pretty much the only thing we said that time."Listening to his talk, Shin Dong-yeop playfully commented, "How romantic!" then recalled their dating rumors that went around in the past, "Oh, I totally get it now. That's why there were rumors saying that you two were romantic partners!"; his unexpected remark made Jung Woo Sung burst out laughing.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Plus M Entertainment)(SBS Star)