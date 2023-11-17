[SBS Star] Baek Z Young Lost a Fortune by Choosing TAECYEON as 'Candy in My Ears' Duet Partner?

이미지 확대하기

Singer Baek Z Young revealed why she chose TAECYEON to sing with her on her song, 'Candy in My Ears'.On November 16, Baek Z Young uploaded a video featuring a conversation with actor/K-pop boy group 2PM member TAECYEON.Baek Z Young started by praising TAECYEON for achieving a remarkable career in acting over the years, alongside group activities; to this, TAECYEON humbly said, "I wasn't good enough as a singer to pursue a singing career as a solo artist.""Why would you say that? I chose you for 'Candy in My Ears' because you stood out the most.", Baek Z Young said, mentioning 'Candy in My Ears', a duet song she sang with TAECYEON.She began sharing the behind-the-scenes story of how TAECYEON became her duet partner for the song."Producer Bang Si-hyuk gave me two dance songs-one for a female solo and the other for a male-female duet. The duet song was fantastic.", she said, explaining that the mentioned duet song was 'Candy in My Ears'."Several people were mentioned as possible duet partners for the song, and you, with your face and body, stood out among the other candidates. I said I would go with you no matter what.", she recalled.Baek Z Young then revealed that she still had not changed her mind despite the 'absurd' condition that TAECYEON's agency had requested."The conditions presented by your manager were just too much. It seemed a bit absurd. I mean, your share of the song's profit was bigger than mine. Although I knew it wasn't a good arrangement for me, I still wanted to work on the song with you. That's how you've been cast.", when Baek Z Young remarked, the caption below commented, 'TAECYEON's charm was impossible to pass, even though she ended up losing billions of wons…'."I heard that you were quite surprised by the offer.", Baek Z Young told TAECYEON with a chuckle."Yeah. I was just a rookie who debuted eight months ago when you, a big sunbae-nim who started your career much earlier than I did, offered me to collaborate on a duet song.", TAECYEON remarked, "I was like, 'Why me, though?'. Anyway, It wasn't up to me to decide. Back then, I did whatever our agency told me to do.""Well, lucky for me that you didn't have a choice!", Baek Z Young jokingly exclaimed.(Credit= '백지영 Baek Z Young' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)