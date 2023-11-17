뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Baek Z Young Lost a Fortune by Choosing TAECYEON as 'Candy in My Ears' Duet Partner?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Baek Z Young Lost a Fortune by Choosing TAECYEON as 'Candy in My Ears' Duet Partner?

Published 2023.11.17 14:35 Updated 2023.11.17 14:41 View Count
[SBS Star] Baek Z Young Lost a Fortune by Choosing TAECYEON as Candy in My Ears Duet Partner?
Singer Baek Z Young revealed why she chose TAECYEON to sing with her on her song, 'Candy in My Ears'.

On November 16, Baek Z Young uploaded a video featuring a conversation with actor/K-pop boy group 2PM member TAECYEON.

Baek Z Young started by praising TAECYEON for achieving a remarkable career in acting over the years, alongside group activities; to this, TAECYEON humbly said, "I wasn't good enough as a singer to pursue a singing career as a solo artist."

"Why would you say that? I chose you for 'Candy in My Ears' because you stood out the most.", Baek Z Young said, mentioning 'Candy in My Ears', a duet song she sang with TAECYEON.

She began sharing the behind-the-scenes story of how TAECYEON became her duet partner for the song.
Baek Z Young & TAECYEON
"Producer Bang Si-hyuk gave me two dance songs-one for a female solo and the other for a male-female duet. The duet song was fantastic.", she said, explaining that the mentioned duet song was 'Candy in My Ears'.

"Several people were mentioned as possible duet partners for the song, and you, with your face and body, stood out among the other candidates. I said I would go with you no matter what.", she recalled.

Baek Z Young then revealed that she still had not changed her mind despite the 'absurd' condition that TAECYEON's agency had requested.

"The conditions presented by your manager were just too much. It seemed a bit absurd. I mean, your share of the song's profit was bigger than mine. Although I knew it wasn't a good arrangement for me, I still wanted to work on the song with you. That's how you've been cast.", when Baek Z Young remarked, the caption below commented, 'TAECYEON's charm was impossible to pass, even though she ended up losing billions of wons…'.
Baek Z Young & TAECYEON
"I heard that you were quite surprised by the offer.", Baek Z Young told TAECYEON with a chuckle.

"Yeah. I was just a rookie who debuted eight months ago when you, a big sunbae-nim who started your career much earlier than I did, offered me to collaborate on a duet song.", TAECYEON remarked, "I was like, 'Why me, though?'. Anyway, It wasn't up to me to decide. Back then, I did whatever our agency told me to do."

"Well, lucky for me that you didn't have a choice!", Baek Z Young jokingly exclaimed.
Baek Z Young & TAECYEON

(Credit= '백지영 Baek Z Young' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지