[SBS Star] "He Has Been Working Non-Stop for 4 Years" Namkoong Min's Lack of Interviews Is Explained
[SBS Star] "He Has Been Working Non-Stop for 4 Years" Namkoong Min's Lack of Interviews Is Explained

Published 2023.11.16
[SBS Star] "He Has Been Working Non-Stop for 4 Years" Namkoong Mins Lack of Interviews Is Explained
Actor Namkoong Min's agency recently explained why he would not give any media interviews after the end of MBC's drama 'My Dearest'.

On November 14, Namkoong Min's agency, 935 Entertainment, said that Namkoong Min would not be doing any interviews after 'My Dearest' was over.

When a drama ends, the cast members usually participate in interviews with the press to discuss their behind-the-scenes stories.

Surprisingly, Namkoong Min had not done any interviews with the press about his work in the last four years.

Namkoong Min won his first 'Daesang' (the highest award in Korea) for his performance in SBS' drama 'Hot Stove League' and then got the second one with MBC's drama 'The Veil'; however, he skipped interviews for those two works, too.

It is said that the actor could not participate in the usual round of interviews where about 20 media outlets gather around him for an hour when there were restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prohibit gatherings of more than four people.
Namkoong Min
With only two episodes left of 'My Dearest', its fans eagerly anticipated hearing from Namkoong Min, who portrayed the beloved main character, 'Lee Jang-hyun', about his experience playing the role.

So, fans were disappointed when the actor decided not to do interviews for 'My Dearest'.

Then, on November 16, Namkoong Min's agency personnel spoke to a news outlet to explain why.

"It's a shame he couldn't do any interviews for 'My Dearest' since it's a remarkable drama. The plot and Namkoong Min's character in it is so good.", they reportedly said.
Namkoong Min
According to the person, Namkoong Min is unavailable to do interviews because of his busy schedule.

"The filming schedule for a drama can be hectic. The camera keeps going until the last episode is broadcast. Furthermore, he has already been booked for commercial shoots and other things. He has a schedule that goes into December. That's how busy he is, even though he's done all his urgent tasks in advance."

"If Namkoong Min does interviews for 'My Dearest' after he finishes all the pre-booked schedules, his next project would already be in progress; the timing would not be appropriate.", they explained.

Namkoong Min has been working non-stop for the past four years; he has worked on projects like 'Hot Stove League' (2019), tvN's drama 'Awaken' (2020), 'The Veil' (2021), SBS' drama 'One Dollar Lawyer' (2022), and even hosted Mnet's television show 'I-LAND' (2020).

After finishing his filming for 'One Dollar Lawyer' in November last year, Namkoong Min went straight to shooting 'My Dearest', which he has been filming for 11 months.
Namkoong Min
(Credit= 'mbcdrama_now' Instagram, SBS Hot Stove League, MBC The Veil)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지