[SBS Star] KARINA Finds a Needle Sticking Out of Her Stage Outfit; Fans Rage Against aespa's Stylists

that's a needle on karina's outfit and she herself found it on the stage?? wtf that's so dangerous just how fucking careless aespa's team is pic.twitter.com/dOUjW7l5Sd — esa (@jensoocrumbs_e) November 13, 2023

i did a slowmo of the vid and it really looks like a needle otherwise it wont stand & wont shine like that. karina even told giselle about it when she was about to pull it in the end



how can your stylist be so negligent and left a needle on your artist outfit @SMTOWNGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/cqw94KRqCi — Sunshine (@sunshine_080507) November 13, 2023

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa found a sewing needle sticking out of her outfit on stage, making many fans shocked and furious about the situation.On November 10, aespa made a comeback with their fourth mini album 'Drama'.And last weekend, they participated in various music show recordings for their comeback stage.A dangerous wardrobe error happened to be found on one of the outfits that KARINA wore over the weekend, and it was the outfit that she wore during the recording of SBS 'Inkigayo'.At first, nobody, including KARINA herself, noticed anything weird about the outfit.It was about halfway through the recording when KARINA noticed something on her arm warmer.At that instant, KARINA was waving to fans in the audience next to GISELLE, also casually demonstrating their new dance moves.As she was doing that, her eyes suddenly widened in surprise after seeing a long shiny thing on her arm warmer.She showed the long shiny thing, that looked like a sewing needle, to GISELLE following her discovery, and pulled it out.If she had not found the needle, then she could have easily poked herself with it while she performed.Fans were extremely upset upon seeing this; they raged against the group's stylists for failing to do their final check on KARINA's outfit properly.They are currently asking aespa's management agency SM Entertainment to take better care of the group members.(Credit= '스브스케이팝 ZOOM' YouTube)(SBS Star)