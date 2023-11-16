뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Got Into a Huge Fight with His Wife Because He Complimented WINTER's Beauty?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Got Into a Huge Fight with His Wife Because He Complimented WINTER's Beauty?

Published 2023.11.16 15:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Got Into a Huge Fight with His Wife Because He Complimented WINTERs Beauty?
Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared that he got into a massive fight with his wife after he praised WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa's good looks. 

On November 16, the four members of aespa―WINTER, KARINA, NINGNING and GISELLE guested on Park Myung-soo's radio show KBS Cool FM 'Radio Show'. 

After welcoming the four girls to the studio, Park Myung-soo mentioned the remark he previously made about aespa. 

About three months ago, Park Myung-soo said on his YouTube show, "Out of all female stars I've seen in real life, WINTER was the most beautiful. When I saw her, I thought to myself, 'Wow, I would have never thought someone who looks this beautiful would exist in reality.'" 
aespa
Seeming like Park Myung-soo felt the need to explain his answer about only naming WINTER back then, he told aespa, "I mean, WINTER's pretty, but I named her because it had not been long since I had seen her at that time, and you know, her image was pretty vivid in my mind. It's not like you guys aren't beautiful or anything. Please don't get me wrong." 

As Park Myung-soo continued to sweat in front of aespa members, they smiled and said that it was okay.
aespa
Then, Park Myung-soo said, "Do you want to know something interesting? I actually got into a fight with my wife about this." 

Gasping, the members of aespa asked what happened, and Park Myung-soo explained, "We were watching 'Street Woman Fighter 2' together, and WINTER came out. When WINTER performed, my wife said to me, 'You must be so happy right now. Are you happy, huh?'" 

He laughingly went on, "I didn't know what to say, so I was like, 'Yeah, I mean. I guess I am...?' We ended up having a huge fight with each other after that." 

The girls burst into laughter, and Park Myung-soo added, "I honestly had no idea WINTER would be on that show though. Your appearance came as a big surprise to me, WINTER!" 
aespa
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Radio Show) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지