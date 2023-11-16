[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Got Into a Huge Fight with His Wife Because He Complimented WINTER's Beauty?

On November 16, the four members of aespa―WINTER, KARINA, NINGNING and GISELLE guested on Park Myung-soo's radio show KBS Cool FM 'Radio Show'.
After welcoming the four girls to the studio, Park Myung-soo mentioned the remark he previously made about aespa.
About three months ago, Park Myung-soo said on his YouTube show, "Out of all female stars I've seen in real life, WINTER was the most beautiful. When I saw her, I thought to myself, 'Wow, I would have never thought someone who looks this beautiful would exist in reality.'"
As Park Myung-soo continued to sweat in front of aespa members, they smiled and said that it was okay.
Gasping, the members of aespa asked what happened, and Park Myung-soo explained, "We were watching 'Street Woman Fighter 2' together, and WINTER came out. When WINTER performed, my wife said to me, 'You must be so happy right now. Are you happy, huh?'"
He laughingly went on, "I didn't know what to say, so I was like, 'Yeah, I mean. I guess I am...?' We ended up having a huge fight with each other after that."
The girls burst into laughter, and Park Myung-soo added, "I honestly had no idea WINTER would be on that show though. Your appearance came as a big surprise to me, WINTER!"
(SBS Star)