뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Got Nervous" Kim Seon Ho Makes a Cute Mistake During His Award Acceptance Speech
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Got Nervous" Kim Seon Ho Makes a Cute Mistake During His Award Acceptance Speech

Published 2023.11.16 14:19 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Got Nervous" Kim Seon Ho Makes a Cute Mistake During His Award Acceptance Speech
Actor Kim Seon Ho made a cute little mistake while delivering his speech during the 59th Grand Bell Awards.

The 59th Grand Bell Awards took place on November 15 at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Actor Cha In Pyo and comedian Jang Do-yeon hosted this year's Grand Bell Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony in South Korea celebrating excellence in film since 1962.

The Best New Actor award went to Kim Seon Ho for his performance in director Park Hoon-jung's film, 'The Childe'.

When his name was announced, Kim Seon Ho gracefully made his way to the stage in a classy black suit with a bow tie.
Kim Seon Ho
He stepped up to the center of the stage and started to give his speech, looking a bit nervous.

"I am grateful to those who let me be part of this movie. Many thanks to Park Hoon-jung and the entire team, including the actors and staff members, for their hard work on 'The Childe'."

Kim Seon Ho went on, "I'd also like to thank the people at Grand Bell Awards and the awards committees for giving me a chance to win the Best New Actor award. I love you all, the audiences who loved 'The Childe', my fans, and everyone else. It was my first time working on a film, and I was amazed at how much effort and passion it takes to make one. I felt privileged and happy to be a part of the process."
Kim Seon Ho
He then went on to express his gratitude for his parents, but it did not go as planned.

Kim Seon Ho said, "Lastly, thank you very much, my dad and dad."

He immediately realized his mistake, flinched, and corrected himself, "Oh, no, I meant my mom and dad."; as he said, the crowd erupted in laughter.

The actor smiled and said, "I got nervous. Thank you, my mom and dad.", concluding his speech.
Kim Seon Ho
As he went down the stage, Jang Do-yeon playfully remarked, "His father must be twice as proud."

Debuted in 2009, Kim Seon Ho appeared in many plays and dramas; he made his film debut last June with 'The Childe'.

Kim Seon Ho has completed filming for Park Hoon-jung's upcoming film, 'The Tyrant'.
 

(Credit= '꺅! tv 경기아트센터' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지