[SBS Star] "I Got Nervous" Kim Seon Ho Makes a Cute Mistake During His Award Acceptance Speech

Actor Kim Seon Ho made a cute little mistake while delivering his speech during the 59th Grand Bell Awards.The 59th Grand Bell Awards took place on November 15 at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do.Actor Cha In Pyo and comedian Jang Do-yeon hosted this year's Grand Bell Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony in South Korea celebrating excellence in film since 1962.The Best New Actor award went to Kim Seon Ho for his performance in director Park Hoon-jung's film, 'The Childe'.When his name was announced, Kim Seon Ho gracefully made his way to the stage in a classy black suit with a bow tie.He stepped up to the center of the stage and started to give his speech, looking a bit nervous."I am grateful to those who let me be part of this movie. Many thanks to Park Hoon-jung and the entire team, including the actors and staff members, for their hard work on 'The Childe'."Kim Seon Ho went on, "I'd also like to thank the people at Grand Bell Awards and the awards committees for giving me a chance to win the Best New Actor award. I love you all, the audiences who loved 'The Childe', my fans, and everyone else. It was my first time working on a film, and I was amazed at how much effort and passion it takes to make one. I felt privileged and happy to be a part of the process."He then went on to express his gratitude for his parents, but it did not go as planned.Kim Seon Ho said, "Lastly, thank you very much, my dad and dad."He immediately realized his mistake, flinched, and corrected himself, "Oh, no, I meant my mom and dad."; as he said, the crowd erupted in laughter.The actor smiled and said, "I got nervous. Thank you, my mom and dad.", concluding his speech.As he went down the stage, Jang Do-yeon playfully remarked, "His father must be twice as proud."Debuted in 2009, Kim Seon Ho appeared in many plays and dramas; he made his film debut last June with 'The Childe'.Kim Seon Ho has completed filming for Park Hoon-jung's upcoming film, 'The Tyrant'.(Credit= '꺅! tv 경기아트센터' YouTube)(SBS Star)