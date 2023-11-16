뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Crush Recalls Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun's Wedding; Reveals J-HOPE's Gift for Wedding Singing
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Crush Recalls Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun's Wedding; Reveals J-HOPE's Gift for Wedding Singing

Published 2023.11.16 12:00 View Count
[SBS Star] Crush Recalls Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Juns Wedding; Reveals J-HOPEs Gift for Wedding Singing
Singer Crush described his life as a popular wedding singer. 

On November 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Crush made a guest appearance. 

During their conversation, one of the hosts Kim Jong-kook mentioned Crush's 2016 song 'Beautiful' being a popular wedding song. 

He said, "'Beautiful' has been the most popular wedding song for years now. All my married friends wanted 'Beautiful' to be sung at their weddings as well. You must get frequently asked to sing at weddings, Crush." 

Crush replied, "Oh, yeah. I do. But I always feel so much pressure to sing at weddings."; he explained after a pause, "It's hard to put into words, but it's due to the overall quietness and vibe at the venue with poor sound equipment, I think. Weddings tend to start early, so my voice has also not warmed up yet, so..." 

When asked who he sang for at their weddings, Crush immediately thought of actress Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's wedding. 

He said, "I sang 'Beautiful' for them. I sang with D.O. of EXO at that time. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful." 
Crush
Crush
Then, Crush revealed that he sang at J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' older sister's wedding too. 

Reminiscing about that day, he commented, "I was really nervous then, because all the seven members of BTS were right in front of me. I felt like I was at an audition or something. That made me want to do better than my usual, you know." 

He chuckled, then went on to say that J-HOPE later gave him a thank-you gift for singing for his sister.

"When I sing at weddings, I don't usually expect to get any gift in return, but J-HOPE gave me a customized microphone as a thank-you gift. The microphone was a premium microphone, an amazing one. It was covered in crystals." 

"I used that microphone at my concert, and the quality of the sound was insane. I don't think I can ever use other microphones now!", he excitedly added. 
Crush
Crush
(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'xxteukxx' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지