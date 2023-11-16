[SBS Star] Crush Recalls Park Shin Hye·Choi Tae Jun's Wedding; Reveals J-HOPE's Gift for Wedding Singing

이미지 확대하기

Singer Crush described his life as a popular wedding singer.On November 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Crush made a guest appearance.During their conversation, one of the hosts Kim Jong-kook mentioned Crush's 2016 song 'Beautiful' being a popular wedding song.He said, "'Beautiful' has been the most popular wedding song for years now. All my married friends wanted 'Beautiful' to be sung at their weddings as well. You must get frequently asked to sing at weddings, Crush."Crush replied, "Oh, yeah. I do. But I always feel so much pressure to sing at weddings."; he explained after a pause, "It's hard to put into words, but it's due to the overall quietness and vibe at the venue with poor sound equipment, I think. Weddings tend to start early, so my voice has also not warmed up yet, so..."When asked who he sang for at their weddings, Crush immediately thought of actress Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's wedding.He said, "I sang 'Beautiful' for them. I sang with D.O. of EXO at that time. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful."Then, Crush revealed that he sang at J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' older sister's wedding too.Reminiscing about that day, he commented, "I was really nervous then, because all the seven members of BTS were right in front of me. I felt like I was at an audition or something. That made me want to do better than my usual, you know."He chuckled, then went on to say that J-HOPE later gave him a thank-you gift for singing for his sister."When I sing at weddings, I don't usually expect to get any gift in return, but J-HOPE gave me a customized microphone as a thank-you gift. The microphone was a premium microphone, an amazing one. It was covered in crystals.""I used that microphone at my concert, and the quality of the sound was insane. I don't think I can ever use other microphones now!", he excitedly added.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'xxteukxx' Instagram)(SBS Star)