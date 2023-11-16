뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Hate You for Looking So Beautiful" Fans Speculate that Crush's New Song Is About JOY
It is assumed that singer Crush released a song about his 2-year girlfriend JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet. 

On November 14, Crush released his third studio album 'wonderego' that consists of a total of 19 songs with four title tracks. 

One of the title tracks is titled 'Ego', and the lyrics and music were made by Crush.

After the release, when fans listened to 'Ego', they just could not stop thinking that Crush had written the song while thinking about JOY. 

Crush had written the words as if he was talking to the person he was in love with; that was why. 
Here is how the song goes: 

"Don't tell me that I'm making a big deal out of nothing. It's dangerous to walk by yourself at night. I have to walk you home. I promise to leave right after I see you enter your home." 

"I hate you so much. Why are you so pretty? I don't want to go home. I'm sad. I'm just complaining here, and you give me a kiss to make me feel better. I wish I could stay longer with you." 

"Oh, this is a song that we listened to together. Hearing it made me smile. We're becoming more alike to each other. My heart is filled with you. Can I stay with you a little longer? Maybe I can join your walk with your dog or something? Please?"
  
"Girl, you killed my ego. I hate you. I hate you. I hate you. You may be sick of me saying 'I love you' to you, but I'm going to keep going. The night is bright with our hearts together." 
 
Crush seems to really love this girl and cannot seem to get himself to go home after their date; fans were like, "He is so talking about JOY here." 

His description about this girl being pretty who has a dog instantly reminded fans of JOY as well.
Crush and JOY became close after working on a special collaborative song 'Mayday' in May 2020. 

Following the collaboration, they found out they both loved dogs and connected through that. 

It is said that they were friends at first, but they slowly started having feelings for each other. 

The couple made their relationship public in August 2021. 
