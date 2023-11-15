뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "This Is Living Hell!" cignature's Messy Dorm with Moldy Clothes Freaks Brian Out
Published 2023.11.15 17:50 View Count
K-pop duo FLY TO THE SKY's member Brian was seen freaking out upon entering girl group cignature's dorm. 

On November 14, a new episode of Brian's YouTube show 'Clean Freak Brian' was unveiled online. 

In this episode, Brian visited cignature's dorm after getting asked to clean their dorm for them. 

On the day when he visited cignature's dorm, he was warned by the production team about the condition of the dorm and accompanied by two cleaning specialists, which got him slightly worried. 

As soon as Brian opened the door to their dorm, he screamed, "Oh my God! What the heck is this?!" at the top of his lungs, as if his biggest nightmare had come true. 

Looking at piles of dirty clothes lying around everywhere, 'real clean freak' Brian just could not close his mouth in shock. 

During his inspection, he happened to find empty packets of chips, actual food between dirty clothes and even mold on their clothes. 
The shocking thing was that the members of cignature explained that they had been living in this dorm for only six months. 

They told Brian, "We do everything on the floor, from eating to getting ready. We only go on our beds after we take a shower. But we usually have to hop around because there's no space on the floor. Our cleaning lady ended up quitting as well..." 

Raising his voice, Brian responded, "Of course she would!", then asked, "Can you even tell whose clothes they all are? I feel like there's no way to tell."

cignature answered, "You're right, we can't tell. So, we just share our clothes. We even wear each other's underwear.", making Brian stunned. 

Following the inspection, Brian started cleaning and tidying up the place with the specialists; he also gave instructions to each member of the group. 

Hours later, when the big cleanup ended, cignature thanked Brian and excitedly commented, "Thank you so much! I think we can finally properly eat and watch TV here now!" 
 

(Credit= 'Mdromeda Studio' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
